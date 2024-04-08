“I don’t know. He’s the doctor”: Josh Hart hilariously graces Doc Rivers ‘Heart of Knicks’ comments

Josh Hart, who has never been selected as an All-Star and isn't typically viewed as a scoring threat for the New York Knicks, may not necessarily feature prominently in scouting reports. However, Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers praised Hart for his contributions.

“I don’t want to be corny, but it many ways, he’s the heart of that team.”

Before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Hart was asked about his thoughts on the championship-caliber coach's remarks. He humorously replied:

“I don’t know. He’s the doctor.”

In Friday's match against the Chicago Bulls, the Knicks found themselves without Hart after he was ejected in the first half. This absence proved detrimental as the team struggled with rebounds and trailed throughout the game.

With the standings closely contested, each match holds significant weight in determining the Knicks' playoff position, adding frustration to the loss.

How Josh Hart has been invaluable to the New York Knicks

All-Star Julius Randle has been sidelined since Jan. 27 due to a separated shoulder and was announced on Thursday that he will no longer be able to rejoin the team following a shoulder procedure to fix his dislocated shoulder.

Furthermore, forward OG Anunoby has encountered his share of hurdles, sidelined for 27 games due to an elbow issue. Despite a brief return to the court for three games, complications ensued, prolonging his absence until his recent comeback in the last two games.

The versatile guard from New York has adeptly adjusted to different roles under Thibodeau's guidance, fulfilling each task asked of him. Initially stepping in for Anunoby at the small forward position, he seamlessly transitioned into the lineup, allowing Precious Achiuwa to take on the responsibilities of power forward.

According to Basketball Reference, his performance signifies a milestone for the Knicks, as he becomes the first player in franchise history to sustain such a remarkable level of consistency, averaging 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists with at least 1 steal over a span of 25 games.

Hart boasts impressive averages of 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 3-pointers, and 0.9 steals per game. Remarkably, he has maintained substantial playing time, logging an average of 33.1 minutes per game across 77 games, validating Doc Rivers' 'heart' comments.