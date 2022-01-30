“I don’t know if he’s ever gonna go away” - Channing Frye doesn’t believe LeBron James will retire anytime soon

LA Lakers talisman LeBron James and NFL legend Tom Brady have been compared for their longevity as top stars in their respective leagues for years. Reports emerged that Brady will be calling time on his 22-year career, and NBA fans soon began comparing that emotion to LeBron potentially announcing his retirement in the next few years.

It's been a hot topic among NBA shows as well, and Channing Frye and the NBA TV's 'Game Time' crew also happened to discuss LeBron James and his potential timeline to hang up his boots. Frye had an interesting take on it and believes that James may not retire anytime soon, despite turning 37 only last month.

"I don't know man, I don't know if he's ever gonna go away," said Frye on NBA TV's Game Time show. I think this guy embodies the game of basketball. He thinks it, he lives it, he breathes it."

Frye went on to add how LeBron James adapted to the game with his age and continued to remain at the top for so long. He referred to the LA Lakers star adjusting his play with the natural decline in athleticism but still managing to impact the game with his scoring.

LA Lakers' LeBron James on a tear in year 19, could end up winning his second career scoring title

LeBron James hasn't slowed down at all in his 19th NBA season. The LA Lakers co-captain is tied for second in the league's scoring title race, averaging 29.1 points per game thus far. It's his best scoring year since the 2009-10 season during his first stint with the Cavaliers.

James continues to be the best player on a team that has a star like Anthony Davis in his prime and a 33-year-old Russell Westbrook, who is still capable of leading a franchise on his own. LeBron has been effective scoring from all three levels, shooting 52.2% from the field, including a career-high 2.8 threes per game.

The 37-year-old continues to be a threat for opposition defenses even now and is key to the LA Lakers' hopes of winning a record 18th NBA title. The Lakers haven't been able to capitalize on James' MVP-caliber year, though, as they sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 24-26 record.

The LA Lakers decided to revamp their entire roster, making ten new additions. Most of them happen to be on the wrong side of their thirties, which led to them being the oldest roster in the NBA this year.

