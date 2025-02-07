“I don’t know Jimmy” - Steve Kerr keeps it real about dynamic with Warriors’ blockbuster $121M trade addition 

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was finally allowed to address the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade on Thursday after the trade deadline was over and the deal was finalized. Kerr couldn't speak much on his new star player when the deal was initially reported Wednesday before the Warriors' game against the Jazz.

Golden State completed the formalities before Thursday's game against the Lakers and officially announced the Butler trade. In the pre-game press conference, Kerr shared his thoughts on his new star's addition.

"I don’t know Jimmy," Steve Kerr said. "Never actually spoken with him. I know from watching him that he’s a big time player, pressure player, postseason player. So that would fit well."

Butler and the Warriors were reportedly not each other's first options. Butler was hellbent on moving to Phoenix, while the Warriors were eyeing a move for Kevin Durant. However, the Suns couldn't package a deal due to multiple factors, and Durant rejected the possibility of returning to Golden State.

It's also the first time Butler and Kerr will be in the same professional setting. Kerr has coached several players from rival teams during Team USA stints, but Butler wasn't among them. It's understandable why the two haven't been able to establish any relationship yet.

Steve Kerr reveals plans for Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry tandem

The Golden State Warriors have their marquee trade, but it has a few complications. Jimmy Butler's skillset hasn't remotely been close to the Warriors' style under Stever Kerr, with Steph Curry as the offensive engine. Butler has been more of a midrange player who scores off pick-and-rolls and traditional schemes.

Coach Kerr has a plan for Butler and Curry that could allow both players to thrive despite their different skill sets.

"He’ll for sure play the non-Steph minutes, run our offense through him," Kerr said.

Since the offseason, the Warriors have needed someone reliable to keep their offense afloat when Curry sits. They haven't found that kind of player since trading Jordan Poole in 2023. It was one of their main priorities to improve in the non-Curry minutes.

Butler brings that stability, which will help him settle well and play to his strengths without stepping back with Curry on the floor or vice versa.

