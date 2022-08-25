“I don’t know if Kyrie has it in him to be consistently focused on basketball” - NBA analyst says Kyrie Irving has never been under this kind of scrutiny before

Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA's most polarizing players. But ESPN's Brian Windhorst does not believe the Brooklyn Nets guard has been under this kind of scrutiny before.

Since the start of the offseason, Irving has been linked with a move to the LA Lakers. Although the All-Star guard was committed to staying with Kevin Durant and the Nets, he could not agree on a deal with the front office.

If the Lakers moved quickly and offered the second draft pick the Nets reportedly wanted, Irving might already be a Laker. However, it was earlier reported that Irving wanted to play for the Nets with or without KD.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via the Pat McAfee Show) Kyrie Irving wants to play out next season as a Net, with or without Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania (via the Pat McAfee Show) Kyrie Irving wants to play out next season as a Net, with or without Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania (via the Pat McAfee Show) https://t.co/8SH1hbbabt

With reports of Durant rescinding his trade request, many wonder what it means for Irving. On the "Dan Patrick Show," the question was raised, and Windhorst replied:

"He has an incredible incentive to have a low-stress great season. He has seen that his windows to leave Brooklyn are not that open. Now, there's a lot more cap space next summer than there is this summer. He'd have more options. But he's never been sort of under this kind of scrutiny before. He's got one year on his contract and he needs to prove that it's going to work.

"So, I don't know if Kyrie has it in him to be consistently focused on basketball and to deliver. He may not have it. We obviously know that on an individual night he can be spectacular, but if it is ever gonna happen, it's gonna happen in this situation.

"I think the Nets will put themselves in the best chance to succeed with this Kyrie that they could. It doesn't mean that it will, but I think there's a level of buy-in."

The 2016 NBA champ opted into his player option for the upcoming season and is willing to see out his contract with the organization. His friendship with KD also played a role, as Windhorst stated that their bond has remained strong despite the unpleasantness.

Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast "The one guy with the Nets that Kevin Durant had remained in communication with, from everything I've been told, was Kyrie Irving," per @ShamsCharania "The one guy with the Nets that Kevin Durant had remained in communication with, from everything I've been told, was Kyrie Irving," per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/FBBF7gcoT6

Kyrie Irving played only 29 games last season

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics defends.

Irving is an incredible talent and always puts on a show when on the hardwood. But last season he was not available on most nights to help his team.

The Duke product appeared in only 29 games, most of which were on the road, due to New York City's COVID-19 mandate.

Irving refused to take the COVID-19 vaccination, and the team elected to keep him sidelined for the bulk of the season. Although he could play road games, the franchise was initially not interested in having him as a part-time player, but circumstances changed.

In the short time he played, he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also helped the team seal a playoff berth through the play-in tournament.

ESPN @espn The Celtics complete the sweep of the Nets and advance to the conference semifinals 🧹 The Celtics complete the sweep of the Nets and advance to the conference semifinals 🧹 🍀 https://t.co/4VrJM5v1Hh

Unfortunately for the Nets, they failed to win a single game against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. The stifling defense of the Celtics prevented Irving and Durant from having much impact.

The Nets are looking to run it back next season and will be hoping for a better result. Perhaps the presence of former Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Ben Simmons will lead to change.

