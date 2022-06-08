“I don’t know if LeBron James has ever had a player that would come at him, practice and games, like Draymond” - Shannon Sharpe on LeBron James’ comments about the Warriors, says for LeBron this is about playing with Steph Curry

LeBron James commented on which team he would love to play for, of the remaining two in the NBA Finals. This reinforced his previous comments about playing with Stephen Curry as he chose the Golden State Warriors over the Boston Celtics.

Shannon Sharpe, on FOX Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," spoke about his thoughts on LeBron's comments.

Despite LeBron mentioning the back-and-forth he'd love to have with Draymond Green, Sharpe believes James' inclination is largely due to Stephen Curry. Sharpe said:

"I think it's more about Steph Curry because in the past two All-Star games draft he's drafted Steph.

"Steph, in 2022 All-Star game had 50 points on 16-made threes and LeBron saw just how easy it was when Steph's in perpetual motion, how he can just skip the ball because he's six-foot-nine and get Steph the easiest looks.

"Now imagine you got Steph and Klay with the amount of looks you can get those guys, and in 2021, Steph had 28 points on eight-made threes. ... He (LeBron) had guys who can take and make three-point shots.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"In the last 2 All-Star Games, LeBron has drafted Steph. This is more about playing with Steph Curry. Could you imagine? LeBron would average 16-17 assists." @ShannonSharpe on LeBron saying he'd choose to play with the Warriors:"In the last 2 All-Star Games, LeBron has drafted Steph. This is more about playing with Steph Curry. Could you imagine? LeBron would average 16-17 assists." .@ShannonSharpe on LeBron saying he'd choose to play with the Warriors:"In the last 2 All-Star Games, LeBron has drafted Steph. This is more about playing with Steph Curry. Could you imagine? LeBron would average 16-17 assists." https://t.co/Kn4Zr4EcqK

"Skip, I don't know if LeBron James has ever had a player that would come at him, practice and games, like Draymond.

"He says that's what he wants, but if you've never had that you can't possibly expect that to be, in year-19, year-20, 'Yeah, I'm cool with that.'... This is about Steph, and can you imagine, LeBron might average 16-17 assists."

Back in April, LeBron James stated that if there was one player he would love to play with someday, it would be Stephen Curry.

What would a Stephen Curry-LeBron James team look like?

An ideal pairing of the most potent perimeter and post threats, LBJ and Curry teaming up would definitely be unfair.

James has often been described as a player who does a bit of everything very well on the court. He leads the NBA all-time in points generated, which accounts for points scored as well as points scored on assists.

If Stephen Curry were to pair up with LeBron James, a simple drive and kick-out would become an incredibly potent threat. Multiple elite on-ball and off-ball defenders would be needed to even marginally slow down their offensive prowess.

LeBron's ability to pull defenders into the paint would perfectly complement Curry's ability to pull defenders pretty much anywhere he chooses.

The fit might even be better than the Kevin Durant-Stephen Curry pairing, where both players are perimeter threats. Curry and Durant thrived on creating their own shots, as opposed to proficient passing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far