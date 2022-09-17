"I don’t know what a p***ed off Steph would be like to deal with" - NBA executive thinks Steph Curry would not like it if Warriors let go of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. The Golden State Warriors "Big 3" has won four championships in the past eight seasons. According to an NBA executive, Curry would not like it if the Warriors parted ways with Thompson and Green.

"Klay and Draymond, though, that would be different," the executive said. "If they moved on from either one, they had better make a good case as to why to Steph. Or they can alienate him. I don't know what a p***ed off Steph would be like to deal with."

The exec also pointed out how Steph Curry would be unhappy if Golden State parted ways with Thompson and Green. An upset Curry brings the heat on the court, but it could be a different scenario for the front office, per Jack Simone of Heavy.com.

"He never seems to be that way, but they don't want to find out. They can move either guy. They just have got to realize, they've got to make the case to Steph for that."

The Warriors will have to make tough decisions in the next two years. Thompson and Green are eligible for contract extensions, as well as Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Thompson has two years left on his contract, while Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season.

Poole will be a restricted free agent if he does not get an extension. On the other hand, Wiggins is in the final year of his deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season. But who will the Warriors retain and part ways with?

According to a Western Conference executive, the Warriors might sign Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to extensions. Wiggins has reportedly expressed interest in staying at Golden State, while comparing Jordan Poole to Harrison Barnes.

Steph Curry to sign lifetime contract with Under Armour

Steph Curry at the 2018 NBA Finals

Steph Curry has a contract with Under Armour until 2024, but a lifetime contract is in the works. According to Rolling Stones, Curry is nearing a lifetime deal with Under Armour worth around $1 billion. The four-time champ will reportedly have his own subsidiary brand like the Jordan Brand under Nike.

"I don’t have to raise my voice to get mad. That's the best part about it," Curry said regarding his contract negotiations with Under Armour.

Curry will become the third NBA player to have such an endorsement deal. LeBron James and Michael Jordan have lifetime contracts with Nike. In soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo is locked with Nike, while Lionel Messi has a lifetime deal with Adidas.

But before this potential lifetime deal, Curry and Under Armour were at a crossroads in 2018. The relationship went sour, and the Warriors superstar even thought about leaving the brand, per Vibe.com. However, Curry and Under Armour founder Kevin Plank settled their differences.

