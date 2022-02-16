"I don’t have the luxury of having rest" - LeBron James' update on his knee injury sure to unsettle LA Lakers fans

Even with LeBron James playing MVP-level basketball, the LA Lakers are struggling. After the loss to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers carry a 26-31 record and are 9th in the West. Despite the hugely frustrating season, Lakers fans are still desperately hope that they can turn their season around as long as they have the four-time champion.

That hope could crumble if LeBron James’ latest injury update is as serious as it appears to be. The LA Lakers franchise player appeared before the media after the team’s practice before facing the Utah Jazz. The 18x All-Star has been ruled questionable for the Jazz game due to left knee soreness.

What LeBron James had to say could send shivers of fear down the spine of Laker Nation:

“It’s the same as my ankle. When I had the high ankle sprain last year. I think it was last year. The only way it’ll be back to full strength is rest, and I don’t have the luxury of having rest.”

"It's the same as when I had the high ankle sprain last year. ... The only way it'll be back to full strength is rest, and I don't have the luxury of having rest."



LeBron's worrisome comments on his knee injury

LeBron James suffered a high ankle sprain in March last year in a game against the Atlanta Hawks. The four-time MVP never really managed to shake off the nagging injury as the LA Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs last season. Just how long he can play through the soreness remains to be seen, given how much of a load he is carrying just for his team to stay afloat.

LeBron James @KingJames Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON 🤴🏾 Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾

The LA Lakers are only 6-11 this season without “King James.” They also went 1-4 in his most recent five-game absence due to knee swelling. How much that ailing knee can hold up could determine yet again another season for the team. If the Lakers somehow manage to survive the play-in tournament, they’ll be in a ton of trouble in the playoffs if their best player is suffering from a bothersome injury.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers looked solid heading into the game against the Utah Jazz

The LA Lakers played well but could not get over the hump against the Golden State Warriors. [Photo: Rappler]

The Lakers suffered an excruciating loss to the Golden State Warriors in their last game. After LeBron James missed the first of three free throws to potentially tie the game, the Hollywood squad was doomed to yet another disappointment.

Despite the loss, there were some encouraging signs that the LA Lakers should look forward to. Russell Westbrook, in particular, after resting against the Portland Trail Blazers, was good if not spectacular. Following his horrible performances in the last few games, the triple-double king had a quietly efficient game.

Klay Thompson cooked for 16 points in the 4th quarter Warriors squeeze out the close win 117-115 vs. the LakersKlay Thompson cooked for 16 points in the 4th quarter Warriors squeeze out the close win 117-115 vs. the Lakers ‼️ Klay Thompson cooked for 16 points in the 4th quarter 💦 https://t.co/PgRFuJgm9p

If the former MVP can sustain that form and then get more out of Anthony Davis, then the Lakers could start turning things around. The in-form Utah Jazz are in sizzling form and will present another tough task for LBJ and crew.

