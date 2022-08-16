"I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon; S**t is comical at this point" - Kevin Durant takes to social media to clear rumors about his retirement

Kevin Durant voiced his frustrations regarding rumors about his plans. With his situation with the Brooklyn Nets creating speculation about his retirement, Durant cleared up the situation on Twitter. Durant tweeted:

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. S**t is comical at this point."

The Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets debacle has practically forced its way back into mainstream media. After prolonged inactivity, the story developed after Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai. Durant issued an ultimatum. He wanted Tsai to fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash or trade him.

Tsai tweeted support for his front office and coaching staff. Many believed that a trade for Durant was underway. However, the Brooklyn Nets have stood firm in their strategy. The Nets plan to hold out for the best available deal for Durant.

This development has lent itself to some pretty interesting rumors. Some analysts think Durant is prepared to hold out with training camp a month away.

Durant's frustration with the rumors could suggest his frustrations with the existing situation. Given the Nets' strategy to remain patient, the superstar may not get his wish anytime soon.

Kevin Durant may be stuck for the long haul

Kevin Durant shook the league by requesting a trade shortly after the free agency window opened. There has been practically no progress on the matter. Several teams showed interest in acquiring the superstar at the start of free agency. The pool has dwindled drastically because of the Nets' high demands.

The Nets have fetched interest from the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors. In this set of teams, the Raptors appear to be the least likely to acquire Durant.

FS1's Nick Wright proposed the New Orleans Pelicans as a potential landing spot for the star. However, there has been no development on this front.

Overall, the situation does not favor Durant. Unlike his past engagements with the moves to Golden State and Brooklyn, the superstar has practically no leverage. With four years left on his contract, the Nets can be patient.

Additionally, Brooklyn has put an astounding asking price on the superstar. This asking price is primarily due to the standard set by the Rudy Gobert trade. Durant remains in Brooklyn despite his request.

Given the current scenario, Brooklyn is unlikely to make a hasty decision about Durant. While the superstar may opt to sit out of training camp, the situation itself may not see much of a change.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the stalemate between Durant and Brooklyn might continue through mid-September.

