“I don’t really like owning teams” - $2000000000 worth Knicks owner James Dolan makes life difficult for himself with controversial comments

New York Knicks owner James Dolan found himself in a familiar place, on the receiving end of hate from Knicks fans with his recent comments about his sports ownership.

Dolan, who has a reported net worth of $2 billion according to celbritynetworth.com, owns the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA).

In a recent interview with The New York Times, it seemed it is too much for him to juggle all those sports teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Saying that even though the Knicks and Rangers are "near and dear" to his heart, Dolan added:

“I don’t really like owning teams.”

Expand Tweet

He admitted that he does not quite enjoy being the governor of some of the most notable sports franchises in the country. Dolan told the Times that his companies generated $1 billion for himself, and he did not know where to spend it.

Dolan considered purchasing a baseball or soccer team to add to his portfolio but decided against it. He did not want another sports team to manage. The Knicks owner also told the Times that the economics of sports ownership are “kind of sleepy”.

The recent comments drew ire from Knicks and NBA fans alike. Notably, neither the Knicks nor the Rangers have won a championship since Dolan took ownership.

Check out some of the reactions on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New York Knicks owner James Dolan's net worth

James Dolan is worth a reported $2 billion. Part of his wealth comes from owning sports franchises, including the New York Knicks and the Rangers, two valuable franchises.

The Knicks were valued at $6.1 billion, according to Forbes. They are the second-most valuable franchise in the NBA behind the Golden State Warriors.

The Rangers are the most valuable NHL team, coming in at $2.2 billion according to Forbes.

James Dolan also owns and runs Madison Square Garden Entertainment. He owns the world’s most famous arena in New York where his teams play. He also owns the new MSG Sphere, a groundbreaking concert venue, in Las Vegas.

Dolan’s wealth also came from the cable television business. He owns MSG Networks and was previously the CEO of Cablevision. The company was started by his father and was the fifth-largest cable provider in the United States until it was sold to Altice in 2016.