"I don’t really see any difference other than maturity" - 3x NBA champion highlights what's worked for Steph Curry in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are now a win away from returning to the biggest and most coveted stage in the NBA. After holding off the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3, Dub Nation’s iconic veterans are now almost assured of playing the championship series.

The NBA Finals is a redemption of sorts for Curry and Green, who have failed to make it into the postseason in the last two years. Curry’s critics, in particular, were getting louder due to the Warriors’ inability to enter the past two playoffs.

When asked in a postgame interview about the difference in Steph Curry’s play this season compared to the last two years, Green had this to say:

“He’s been extremely, extremely aggressive. I think that’s what we need. I don’t really see any difference other than maturity. …Just being ready and knowing what it takes.”

"He's been extremely, extremely aggressive. I think that's what we need. I don't really see any difference other than maturity. …Just being ready and knowing what it takes."

“Chef Curry” was injured during the 2019-20 season, playing only five games and not even making it to the All-Star. The following year, he bounced back in a big way, leading the NBA in scoring but didn’t have enough support to push the Warriors past the play-in tournament.

With Klay Thompson back in harness, Jordan’s Poole’s emergence and Andrew Wiggins’ renaissance, Steph Curry has had more than enough for another title run this season. The remarkable thing about the two-time MVP this campaign is his consistency yet again in the playoffs.

“Steph” averaged 28.2 points, on 44% shooting from the field including 37.7% from beyond the arc, the last time the Warriors were in the postseason two years ago. So far in the 2022 playoffs, he has posted 27.1 points, effectively hitting 45.9% of his field goals. His 38.4% accuracy from long-range is better than his last postseason.

Steph Curry tonight:



31 Points

11 Assists

5 Rebounds

50% FG

5/10 3PM

31 Points
11 Assists
5 Rebounds
50% FG
5/10 3PM
6/6 FTM

Steph Curry’s average points may have gone down, but his efficiency has picked up a little. He continues to be the fulcrum of the Warriors’ offense and the biggest concern of every opponent’s defensive game plan.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors could close out the Western Conference finals on Tuesday

With Steph Curry and Draymond Green leading the charge, the Warriors are now just a win short of another NBA Finals stint. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

No one’s expecting the Dallas Mavericks to quit despite staring at an almost insurmountable 0-3 hole. They’ve been very resilient and have already caused the biggest upset of the 2022 NBA postseason by beating the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

That being said, the Golden State Warriors look like their worst possible matchup. Unlike the Suns, the Warriors’ pace and poise have been too much to handle in their series. Dallas has valiantly tried to keep up but has not been able to do so.

The Dallas Mavericks’ biggest chance came in Game 2 when Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Luka Doncic were mesmerizing from long-range in the first half. Golden State’s championship DNA allowed them to stay in the game, slowly cut the Mavericks' lead and pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win.

The Golden State Warriors like to say they took a two year hiatus, but if no one ever really supplanted them … did they ever really exit the stage?

Dallas also benefited from one of Draymond Green’s worst playoff games of his career. If the Warriors can survive horrendous shooting and Green fouling out, it will be tough to keep them out of the NBA Finals after Tuesday.

