"I don’t really watch the Lakers play": Kobe Bryant fan Jayson Tatum makes his feelings clear on Luka Doncic move to Lakers

The basketball world got its first glimpse of Luka Doncic in a LA Lakers jersey on Monday night. However, Jayson Tatum doesn’t seem to be as excited when asked about the Slovenian star’s much-anticipated debut with the Purple & Gold. Instead, Tatum shifted his focus to the impact of the Boston Celtics.

Following the Celtics' dominant 103-85 win over the Miami Heat, a reporter asked Jayson Tatum about Luka Doncic’s inevitable influence on young fans now that he's making his debut for the Lakers. However, Tatum wasn’t particularly interested in the topic.

"I don't know. I know a lot of kids watch the Celtics play,” Tatum said.

Despite growing up as a die-hard Kobe Bryant fan, Tatum made it clear that he's no longer the young kid who keeps up with the Lakers.

"Yeah, it was a big trade and a big change. But I'm not a little kid anymore, so I don't really watch the Lakers play. I'm a big Celtics fan,” Tatum concluded.

Tatum’s comments suggest that he’s not particularly interested in the attention the Lakers have been getting lately. However, it’s no surprise that Doncic’s debut has been dominating the headlines, as the blockbuster trade that brought him to Los Angeles is considered one of the most stunning moves in NBA history.

Lakers Nation is excited as Luka Doncic makes his team debut

After missing the last three games, Luka Doncic made his highly anticipated LA Lakers debut against the Utah Jazz. Lakers fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment, and the excitement is palpable.

Franchise legend Magic Johnson perfectly captured the energy surrounding Doncic's first game in purple and gold with a post on social media.

"I'm truly excited to see Luka play in his first game with the Lakers against the Jazz. LA is buzzing and (Crypto.com Arena) is the place to be tonight!" Johnson wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Lakers coach JJ Redick extended an open invitation to Slovenian fans, encouraging them to join the Lakers faithful.

"Slovenian fans are more than welcome. We hope the entire country becomes Lakers fans," Redick said.

Fans have tuned in to watch Luka Doncic potentially lead the Lakers to victory over the Jazz on his team debut.

