"I don’t recall ever seeing them look this bad in the Steve Kerr era" - Stephen A. Smith cuts a disappointing figure as Warriors scrape past Ja Morant-less Grizzlies

Stephen A. Smith was not happy with the Golden State Warriors' performances in their Game 4 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The reputed analyst has been rooting for the Warriors this series, but seeing them struggle to defeat the Grizzlies without Ja Morant certainly did not sit well with him.

The Dubs grabbed their first lead of the game with 45.7 seconds to go. They looked short of their best and were unable to make shots throughout the game. However, Steph Curry, once again, showed up down the stretch and scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead his team to a 101-98 win.

Although it was not their best performance, the win has now given them a 3-1 lead in the series. Expressing his disappointment at the Dubs' performance, Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet, which read as:

"Honestly, the @warriors deserve to lose this game. I don’t recall ever seeing them look this bad in the Steve Kerr era. They look absolutely awful. Just awful."

The Warriors' stats prove Stephen A. Smith's point. The team only shot 40% from the field and 24.3 % from the three-point range. By the third quarter, they had shot only 4-27 from the field. If it wasn't for a resurgent performance from Curry, the Dubs would have been at the risk of losing the game at home.

Eight of the nine three-pointers made by the team were from Otto Porter Jr. and Steph Curry. The former scored 12 points, while the latter racked up 32 points to help the team to a stellar win. Playing without Coach Steve Kerr was a tough task, but the Dubs showed their experience and hung on to the end and grabbed the win.

Despite having a 3-1 lead, the Warriors cannot get complacent against the Grizzlies as they are not a team that can be taken lightly. There are doubts regarding Ja Morant's availability, but even without him, the team is good. Regardless of whether he plays or not, they will find a way to make things difficult for the Golden State Warriors as they are a fearless side that goes into every game with a winning mindset.

Should the Warriors be worried about Steve Kerr's absence?

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

Mike Brown revealed that the team was made aware of Steve Kerr's absence due to testing positive for Covid just hours before the game. This certainly put the whole team under a bit of pressure, but the Warriors are a side with some experienced veterans who have won championships together, which is why Mike Brown's job as the stand-in coach became a whole lot easier.

Brown was only recently announced as the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings. He has previously coached teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. His resume includes an NBA Coach of the Year Award, which he received in 2009. With Kerr expected to be out until he tests negative, the Golden State Warriors will have to rely on Brown's leadership.

His first outing as the head coach of the Dubs was not great. Despite the win, they looked all over the place. Brown will be looking to change this in the upcoming games. Kerr's absence is a big loss, but the team does not need to worry, as Brown has been in the Bay Area since 2016 and knows how to get things done.

They only need to bag one more win to move into the Conference Finals, and they will certainly be looking to achieve that in Game 5. This will allow them to get some much-needed rest and also get Kerr back in time for the next round.

