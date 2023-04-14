“I don’t regret anything I do” – Kevin Durant with stern response to leaving Golden State Warriors for Brooklyn Nets

According to Bleacher Report, Kevin Durant claimed that he has no regrets about leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant won the 2017 and 2018 NBA championships alongside a stacked Golden State Warriors team. However, he ended up leaving to join Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. Since then, Durant has won no NBA championship while the Golden State Warriors are the defending champions.

The Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, while Durant has now joined the Phoenix Suns. Despite being plagued by injuries since leaving the Warriors, he is still recognized as one of the best players in the game and will be remembered as a legend.

On the move, he stated that he had no regrets as he strives to maximize his potential as a player every day:

“Hell, no, I don’t regret anything I do. I don’t regret my time in the league because I feel like I maximize every day as a player. I feel like I get the most out of myself every time I step on the floor.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd



"He's only made one mistake: leaving Golden State and who he's leaving for. That's what defines him." — Kevin Durant fires back after being called 'too sensitive'

Kevin Durant does not like being called sensitive

Durant has a fair chance of adding to his 2 NBA titles with the talented Phoenix Suns this season. Durant has earned a reputation for being sensitive to criticism owing to the way he aggressively responds to it throughout the years. Durant is well-known for using Burner accounts to answer fans and is quite active on Twitter.

However, the 34-year-old claimed that a number of other players such as LeBron James, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green are as outspoken as he is. Durant believes that it was his move away from the Warriors which led to the increased criticism:

"C'mon, you know what happened. Because I went to the Warriors. But it's just like I've seen it, it's not just a ‘me’ thing, like, there are a lot of players amongst a lot of sports that interact with their people on Twitter, Instagram, socials, and I don't hear the 'sensitive' rep about them."

UNDISPUTED



"KD is his own official fact checker, he's fact-checking everything. But sometimes Kevin Durant needs to let things slide." Kevin Durant denies 'sensitive rep' in latest interview with Fox Sports

He added:

"If there's something that's said about me that's being portrayed to the fans, I definitely want to dispute that because you can hear directly from me. On Twitter, it's quick where I can just say, 'Here, this is what I'm thinking in the moment, and then it's over with.' I think it's great for fans to get insight on players."

Kevin Durant will feature for Phoenix Suns in their first-round matchup against the LA Clippers to start their playoff campaign.

