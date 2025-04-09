"I don’t have any regrets" - Nuggets GM Calvin Booth goes public on split with Nuggets amid reported Michael Malone rift

Former Denver Nuggets general manager executive Calvin Booth broke his silence following his firing. Booth was let go on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Following his split from the franchise, additional reports surfaced about Booth's rift with Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who was also let go.

The two had been working side by side since 2017, the year Booth stepped in as the Nuggets' assistant GM, while Malone had already been head coach since 2015. Their collaboration between the front office and coaching staff played a key role in leading the Nuggets to their 2023 championship win.

Booth addressed the firing for the first time on Tuesday:

"I am greatly appreciative of the opportunity," Booth said via Tony Jones, Sam Amick and Zach Powell of The Athletic.

"I don’t have any regrets. I did my job to the best of my ability."

Following their firing, several NBA insiders have reported that the two did not get along. According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the pair never liked each other and often talked behind each other’s backs.

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reported after the firings that neither Booth nor Malone had job security. Youngmisuk posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Nuggets were planning to part ways with one or both during the offseason due to a “cold war” that had developed between them during their time in Denver.

Booth, a former journeyman in the NBA, played for the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

After retiring from playing in 2009, he began his front-office career as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012. He became assistant general manager for the Nuggets in 2017 and was promoted to general manager in 2020.

Calvin Booth didn't like that Michael Malone chose the veteran guard over a young prospect

Calvin Booth reportedly wanted Michael Malone to give more opportunities to younger players during the season. According to a report by The Athletic’s Tony Jones, Sam Amick and Zach Powell, Booth was “dismayed” by Malone’s prioritization of veterans in the rotation.

“Booth wanted Malone to use younger players that he drafted and wanted Malone to stray away from using veterans for so many minutes," their report read.

"Jalen Pickett is a good example of this, according to league sources. Booth was dismayed that Malone went with Russell Westbrook over Pickett down the stretch of multiple games last week.”

The Nuggets are currently on a four-game losing streak. During that span, Westbrook averaged 30.5 minutes, while Pickett averaged 28.8. The second-year guard saw increased playing time due to Jamal Murray’s absence over the past five games with a hamstring injury.

