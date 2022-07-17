“I don’t see him going off a cliff, sorry to the rest of the league” - Joe Lacob says Steph Curry has a number of years left, praises his conditioning

After a two-year hiatus from the NBA Finals, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were back on familiar ground last month. The Boston Celtics’ top-ranked defense, however, couldn’t stop the Bay Area team from claiming their fourth title in eight years.

The Warriors, though, aren’t likely to go anywhere if they can stay healthy.

On the Point Forward podcast, team owner Joe Lacob discussed his optimism on why Golden State can and will sustain its success:

“I think he’s got a number of years to go…And I think, hopefully, we’re gonna be better next year. These young guys will be better. Steph’s still got it. I don’t see him going off a cliff. Sorry to the rest of the league. I don't see him getting any worse, but you never know. This guy is so well-conditioned, it’s unbelievable.”

Several basketball analysts noted that the Warriors that won this year’s title weren’t as talented as their past championship teams. That may no longer be the case next season as they are poised to be even better.

Steph Curry, who won his first NBA Finals MVP, showed that he still has plenty left in the tank. The Boston Celtics had their defensive moments against the two-time MVP, but couldn’t contain him when it mattered most. His crucial Game 4 performance on the road was a signature display that silenced his critics.

Klay Thompson’s up and down season was expected. He should be better following a full training camp and pre-season. Andrew Wiggins, who was arguably the second-best player in the finals, has never played better. If he can bring more of the same next season, the Golden State Warriors will be even more difficult to beat.

Next season, the Warriors will have a fully healthy James Wiseman and the emergence of blue-chip backups in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

Steph Curry will have more weapons around him next season

The return of James Wiseman will only give Steph Curry more weapons to beat opponents.

The return of James Wiseman and his expected development could give Steph Curry a better chance at winning another NBA ring. Golden State’s lack of vertical threats was very evident throughout the postseason and especially in the finals.

The 20-year-old big man will bring a different dynamic to the Warriors' offense that they only saw a glimpse of two seasons ago. Wiseman, though, isn’t just your usual lob threat. He has a budding perimeter game and has the mobility to play outside.

Jordan Poole is also expected to take an even bigger leap next season after experiencing the NBA Finals. Although he struggled a little at the start of the series against the Celtics, he played well enough as the finals wore on.

Steph Curry will continue to be every rival team’s defensive focus, but the “Baby-Faced Assassin” will have more weapons to throw at opponents next season.

