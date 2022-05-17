“I don’t see a reason why Mark Jackson would not learn from his first experience which was largely successful” - Max Kellerman believes Mark Jackson can be a good fit for the LA Lakers

Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers are in hot pursuit of a new head coach after firing Frank Vogel once their season ended in disappointing fashion.

On ESPN's morning radio show "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," sports media personality Max Kellerman believes that the Lakers should be looking to appoint Mark Jackson as their next head coach. Kellerman said:

"Mark Jackson in Golden State believes in Steph and Klay in a way that maybe few other coaches would have and brought them to a certain point. A lot was written and reported, however, that eventually there was a culture of paranoia and that the offense was not really unlocked."

Kellerman continued:

"This happens in baseball, football, happens in boxing, when you're new as a head coach, that first experience, you're not going to be a fully formed product.

"Jason Kidd is showing you his quality right now as a head coach, he's gotten better, I don’t see a reason why Mark Jackson would not learn from his first experience which was largely successful and be a real good head coach right now."

Along with Mark Jackson, Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz and Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked with the head coaching job of the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers and their crucial summer ahead

While performances on the court have been below average this season for the LA Lakers, there have been rumblings off the court as well with regards to the personnel in power and running the franchise. This is going to be key when it comes to the appointment of the next head coach.

As aforementioned, Quin Snyder, Mark Jackson and Doc Rivers have all been linked with the job. The Lakers have reportedly laid out conditions in their interviewing process, with one of them being the utilization of Russell Westbrook.

Frank Vogel's handling of superstar point guard Russell Westbrook came under immense scrutiny this season. The guard's poor play has been partly attributed to Vogel's lack of clarity for him and his deployment.

This will be arguably the biggest point to be addressed by the Lakers' front office when hiring the new head coach as Westbrook is an immovable commodity right now.

LeBron James is reportedly unhappy after Rob Pelinka, the GM, did not make any moves on trade deadline day.

"King James" played a vital role in the LA Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook over the summer. The front office was keen on Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings, but yielded to James' demands and that has backfired tremendously.

All these things mean that there needs to be a good long discussion between the key personnel in charge of running the franchise. Things have continued to spiral out of control on the court and it appears to be a similar case same off the court as well.

