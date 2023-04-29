"I don’t think he should be allowed to be on Shark Tank" - Pablo Torre calls out Mark Cuban over Jalen Brunson trade

Mark Cuban hasn't had a lot of success in the NBA lately. After letting Jalen Brunson leave the Dallas Mavericks last summer, his team hasn't even been able to qualify for the playoffs.

Brunson, on the other hand, is having the best year of his career with the New York Knicks. The 6-foot-1 guard has led his team to the Eastern Conference semifinals and could go even deeper into the postseason.

Pablo Torre, ESPN's podcast host, recently called Mark Cuban out for letting Brunson go. He was a valuable piece of the Mavericks, and the decision to let him leave may haunt the team for a long time.

Mark Cuban made a horrible mistake by letting Jalen Brunson walk away

In the summer of 2022, Jalen Brunson signed a four-year contract worth $104 million with the New York Knicks. The combo guard spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the Dallas Mavericks, but couldn't agree to a new deal with them.

Many believe that the talented player signed with the Knicks because of his father Rick, who currently serves as an assistant coach for the team. However, there is a chance that he left due to Mark Cuban's incompetence.

"He got this so wrong. In a way that I don’t think he should be allowed to be on Shark Tank anymore," Pablo Torre said regarding Cuban's roster management.

Cuban let one of his biggest stars walk away (Image via Getty Images)

As many basketball fans are aware, Mark Cuban is a businessman who is one of the hosts of "Shark Tank," a reality TV series that's all about business. Cuban is a "shark" who decides whether to invest in businesses that are present on the show.

While Cuban's net worth in 2023 is estimated at more than $5 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, there is no doubt that he's made some questionable decisions. However, the 64-year-old billionaire understands that losses are part of every business.

Brunson is one of the best guards in the East (Image via Getty Images)

While the Mavericks struggled to make the playoffs, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference. He eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs in only five games.

Brunson and the Knicks will meet the Miami Heat in the second round, with the first game of the series coming on Sunday. Considering they will have a home-court advantage over Miami, there is a good chance they will advance to the conference semifinals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

Mark Cuban, on the other hand, will have to figure out what to do with the Mavericks this summer. Re-signing Kyrie Irving is not the best possible scenario, but it may be the only scenario he's left with.

