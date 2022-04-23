“I don’t think anybody can mess with KD 1-on-1, 7 foot, can shoot, can handle… He’s so lethal  offensively” - Tracy McGrady picks Kevin Durant as the best 1-on-1 player in the NBA right now

NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady believes that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant might be the greatest one-on-one player in the NBA right now.

While on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, “Club Shay Shay,” McGrady was asked who he thinks is the best one-on-one player in the league at the moment. He replied:

“I have to say. It would probably be KD. I don’t think anybody can mess with KD 1-on-1. 7-foot can shoot, can handle. I mean, he’s so lethal offensively.”

Club Shay Shay @ClubShayShay Tracy McGrady picks the best 1-on-1 player in the NBA:



"Right now, I'd have to say KD. No one can mess with him in 1-on-1. 7 foot, can shoot and handle…he's so lethal on offense."

Durant has averaged 27.2 points per game in his career, winning four scoring titles in five years. He missed out on the fifth one by 0.6 points per game and led the NBA in total points.

The 33-year-old is easily one of the best scorers in the NBA as well as one of its most complete players. He can make any shot on the court while being efficient. He is part of the 50-40-90 club.

The thing that sets Durant apart as a one-on-one player is his height. His height has allowed him to be one of the better rim protectors in the league while also making his shot nearly unblockable. Pair that with his guard-like handles, and it is a tough matchup for anyone.

Kevin Durant is not the only Brooklyn Nets player mentioned

Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving (left) and Kevin Durant (right)

Immediately after praising Kevin Durant for his ability as a one-on-one player, McGrady gave a shoutout to another Brooklyn Nets player, Kyrie Irving.

McGrady said:

“But when we talking one on one, and not, if we not doing height-wise, Kyrie man… I am talking about a very deep bag.”

Irving is one of the best offensive players in the league. He has averaged 23.1 points per game in his career. However, in his three years in Brooklyn, he has averaged 27.1 points per game.

What makes Irving so unique is his handling and craftiness with the ball. His dribbling and finishing moves at the rim are pure basketball art, and his body control makes him almost unguardable.

The Brooklyn Nets are lucky to have Durant and Irving on the same team. They are the biggest reason why the Nets are seen as title contenders this season.

