“I don’t think anybody envisioned Suns making the finals” - JJ Redick on impact of Chris Paul on the Suns and DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls 

The NBA community has been raving about the recent success of the Chicago Bulls, and much of it is owed to the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan. The floor for the Bulls is the playoffs, but their ceiling is unknown, as they could make a surprise trip to the Finals this season, much like the Phoenix Suns did last year.

The Bulls currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-10 record, thanks to the scintilating performances of DeRozan. He has been a clutch player for the Bulls this season and is the first player to hit two consecutive game-winning buzzer-beaters in league history.

In a recent episode, co-hosts JJ Redick and Tommy Alter got together on their podcast show, "The Old Man & The Three" to discuss trending topics in the NBA. Reddick spoke about how the transformation of this current Bulls side reminds him of the 2020 Phoenix Suns team. Specifically with regards to personnel, namely Zach Lavine and Devin Booker:

"Prior to CP (Chris Paul) going to Phoenix, Devin Booker had never played in the playoffs, and clearly an elite talent, and there was a lot of noise about whether or not he could be a great player on a great team. Clearly, that was wrong. And I think there's decent comparison between Devin and Zach LaVine."

Redick further expanded on his point by likening the Bulls' recruitment of DeRozan to that of the Suns' decision to acquire the services of Chris Paul last season.

"Zach LaVine had yet to be in the playoffs, and clearly the Bulls should be in the playoffs this year. So, there's a comparison between the two of them, similar points in their career. The Suns bring in CP, the Bulls signed DeMar, " - Redick said

Redick further went on to speak about how the Suns surprised many with their run to the NBA Finals last year, and how the Bulls' improbable run this season looks to be in a similar vein.

"There wasn't great expectations about Suns last year. Certainly, we knew Suns would be in playoff contention and certainly we knew Bulls would be in the playoff contention. But I don't think anybody envisioned Suns making the finals and I don't think anybody envisioned the Bulls, now 35 games linto the season, being in first place in the East," he concluded.

The Bulls have undoubtedly been the most improved team this season, as all of their offseason acquisitions have been impressive. While DeMar DeRozan has been the standout performer, it has been a collective effort on both ends of the floor.

DeMar DeRozan is arguably having the best season of his career

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates with Zach LaVine #8

By the numbers, DeMar DeRozan has had better seasons, but none have been as impactful as his current 2021-22 campaign. His partnership with Zach LaVine has been fruitful, as they have complemented each other perfectly.

DeMar DeRozan in the month of December:



29.3 PPG

5.6 APG

4.3 RPG

51.5% FG

62.5% 3PT

85.1% FT

Chicago 8-0 DeMar DeRozan in the month of December: 29.3 PPG5.6 APG4.3 RPG51.5% FG62.5% 3PT 85.1% FT Chicago 8-0 https://t.co/qoRSozgozb

So far this season, DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field. Although DeRozan is know for his mid-range shooting, he is also posting a a career-high 35.7% from beyond the arc this year.

