“I don’t think championship needs to be mentioned ” – Stephen A. Smith believes LA Lakers might not make it past first round in playoffs, criticizes Frank Vogel’s coaching

The LA Lakers' playoff contention was questioned Wednesday’s on ESPN’s "First Take." Analyst Stephen A. Smith talked about the team's struggles, criticizing Frank Vogel’s coaching in the process.

Smith said:

“I’ve never advocated for Frank Vogel’s firing. What I said was, he will be the scapegoat. … The one thing I am critical of Frank Vogel about is … the reason why you were head coach is that defense was your signature. You cannot be Frank Vogel and have a team 18th in defensive efficiency and 27th in points allowed.”

The LA Lakers are starting to sway out of the playoff conversation

The Lakers (24-24) are in eighth place in the Western Conference, failing to meet preseason expectations.

Analyst Stephen A. Smith said the struggles started even before Anthony Davis went out with a knee injury in mid-December:

“The reason that I feel that way is because of how they looked even before AD went down. They were like 16 and 14 before AD went down, OK. And they were having problems defensively.”

Before his injury, Davis averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocks in 27 games.

Russell Westbrook has been the focal point of the criticism of Los Angeles. In averaging 4.1 turnovers a game, he has given the opposition many chances they should not be getting.

But Smith said Westbrook is not the problem:

“AD and LeBron obviously signed off on Russell Westbrook being there as well. I’m not faulting Russell Westbrook the way other people are. He gives 100%, he never cheats you with effort, he is what he is.”

Westbrook is averaging 18.6 ppg while shooting 43.7%, including only 29.6% from 3-point range. If Westbrook can limit his perimeter shooting and stick to what he does best (driving quickly and aggressively while drawing double teams to free open men), Los Angeles should be able to patch up some problems.

In regards to a playoff run, Smith said:

“I don’t think a championship needs to be mentioned.”

The Lakers' next game is Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Will Davis’ second game back give Los Angeles another win and help lift them?

Davis may have had only eight points, two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes Tuesday night but made a difference nonetheless, especially with his defensive presence.

Coach Frank Vogel remains on the hot seat. If the team is going to make a move, its cheapest and safest option may be replacing Vogel. If the Lakers can begin to turn their season around, they can show everyone the squad is safe the way it is.

Otherwise, it is starting to sound like there are changes brewing in Los Angeles.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein