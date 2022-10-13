"I don’t think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it elsewhere"- Damian Lillard is intent on winning a championship as a Portland Trail Blazer

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard reiterated his desire to stay with the franchise and win their first championship since 1977. The Trail Blazers tried to revamp their roster last season after Lillard was ruled out with an abdominal injury.

In a player empowerment era where superstars switch teams at a faster rate than ever, Lillard is one of the exceptions. He has stuck with the franchise that drafted him in 2012. The team has made the conference finals only once since Lillard was drafted. However, Lillard reiterated his desire to bring the city a championship.

While speaking on the topic, Damian Lillard said the following to Logan Murdock of The Ringer:

"I want to win as a Trail Blazer. I want to win a championship where I am. I don’t think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it elsewhere. I would be happy, no doubt. Like winning a chip, you get that experience. But I know how I want it."

Ever since Damian Lillard's rookie season, the Trail Blazers made the playoffs every season until 2021-22 when Lillard was ruled out with an abdominal injury.

However, the Trail Blazers have struggled to break through in the crowded Western Conference. The Trail Blazers have made the conference finals only once during Lillard's time.

Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers look to bounce back this season

In an attempt to make the most of Damian Lillard's remaining prime years, the Trail Blazers have retooled their roster. After Lillard was ruled out last season, the Trail Blazers decided to trade star guard CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

To shore up their historically poor defense, the Trail Blazers added Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II. The Trail Blazers also selected guard Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft. However, the rookie could take a lot of game time to crack the Trail Blazers' playing rotation.

The Western Conference is expected to get tougher this season with numerous teams challenging defending champions the Golden State Warriors. The LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans will all be better this season with healthy rosters.

The LA Lakers are expected to do better, too, if LeBron James and Anthony Davis can stay healthy. Last year's conference finalists, the Dallas Mavericks, might be wildcards after adding Christian Wood and JaVale McGee to their frontcourt.

The reigning Western Conference first seed, the Phoenix Suns, will look to bounce back, too. They lost in the conference semifinals to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

