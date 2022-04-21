“I don’t think he impacts the game the way everyone thinks he’s going to impact the game” - Seth Greenberg believes there’s a big ‘if’ surrounding Ben Simmons’ return, says he won’t flip the switch

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons has come under immense scrutiny this season. He is yet to play a single minute this campaign. He has been out because of a back injury, but his team needs him more than ever now.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, basketball analyst Seth Greenberg spoke about how the Nets will struggle, even if Simmons returns, as he has been out of the game for way too long. Greenberg believes that there is no certainty that they will be able to flip a switch upon his return. Greenberg said:

"The guy hasn't played in a year and a half. You're getting the guy who can defend, push the ball in transition, and create some easy baskets, not going to help your spacing. But what you're getting is an if. That's what he is 'an if' because no one knows what he can bring. The guy hasn't played a competitive basketball game. You don't just flip a switch and all of the sudden be an All-Star, an elite defender and an impact player. I don’t think he impacts the game the way everyone thinks he’s going to impact the game."

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"I don’t think he impacts the game the way everyone thinks he’s going to impact the game." @SethOnHoops doesn't think Ben Simmons can "flip the switch" in his return."I don’t think he impacts the game the way everyone thinks he’s going to impact the game." .@SethOnHoops doesn't think Ben Simmons can "flip the switch" in his return."I don’t think he impacts the game the way everyone thinks he’s going to impact the game." https://t.co/FnHy2GMkaD

How important is Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets?

Simmons watching from the sidelines

The Brooklyn Nets big three have the capability to beat anybody on any given day. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Simmons, the Nets now possess an offensive juggernaut that could drop 120 points on a nightly basis irrespective of the opposition.

Durant's and Irving's ability to create shots, draw fouls, catch and shoot, coupled with Simmons' ability to run the offense, allows the team to get going at their choosing.

Another aspect of Simmons playing for the Nets is the fact that he can play the position of the center. He has the size to handle the clanging and banging required at that position, and this will enable the team to surround him with sharpshooters. That is something the Philadelphia 76ers failed to do because of the presence of Joel Embiid.

With Kyrie playing, Ben Simmons could operate as a quintessential point guard who orchestrates the offense without worrying about scoring. Irving slots in as the off guard who is focused on one thing and one thing only, which is to get buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden for Durant and allow him to be more efficient and effective.

Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA Steve Nash confirms that Ben Simmons has a herniated disk in his back.

The only worries as far as coach Steve Nash is concerned are team chemistry and defense. Irving isn't a great defender, and that could hurt a team that is ranked 20th in defensive rating in the NBA. But the addition of Ben Simmons, who was arguably the best defensive player in the league last season, certainly helps.

Team chemistry is also something the big three will have to figure out by spending more time on the court. While Irving could potentially miss all of the NBA home games, Ben Simmons' return date is yet to be determined. Having to constantly chop and change the lineup could prove to be problematic for Nash and the coaching staff of the Brooklyn Nets.

Edited by Windy Goodloe