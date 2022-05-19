“I don’t think it’s a hard fix” - Patrick Beverley believes the LA Lakers need another playmaker to get the best out of 9 time All-Star

The LA Lakers have struggled since the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, but the issue can be resolved, according to Patrick Beverley. Westbrook has not found a way to make it work with the Lakers roster.

Appearing on ESPN's "This Just In," Patrick Beverley spoke about what the Lakers need to do to get the most out of Russell Westbrook and play winning basketball while co-existing with LeBron James. Patrick Beverley said:

"Another playmaker. Obviously, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are going to have the ball a lot but a guy that can play off the catch, a guy who can shoot the three very well, a guy that can bring up the ball also, takes some pressure off of them."

Patrick Beverley continued:

"Surrounded by a little more shooting, you got to address than five positions. Do they have a pop-and-five? dDo they have a facilitating five? Do they have a rolling five? Do they have a rim protector five? You address those issues with a little bit more shooting around him. I don't think it's a hard fix."

The Lakers have tried to trade Russell Westbrook, but no team is willing to take on his massive salary without draft picks. The Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers have been mentioned, but nothing concrete has come up.

Is Patrick Beverley's solution the only way Lakers win with Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to play for the Lakers alongside LeBron James this season was viewed as a homecoming.

The Lakers came into the season with championship aspirations, but the move did not go well as the Lakers (33-49) crashed.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.4%, including a paltry rate of 29.8% from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old also averaged 3.8 turnovers a night.

His pace proved to be incompatible with the league's oldest roster.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook since February:



13.7 PPG

6.6 RPG

5.4 APG

35/14/64%

-49 (worst on team)



He hasn’t had double-digit assists in 8 straight games.

The notion of Westbrook coming off the bench isn't unfounded as he has struggled to impact the game with James on the floor. That just might be the only way forward if the Lakers can't unload him this summer.

Coming off the bench would mean he would be the orchestrator for the second unit. Westbrook could punish an opponent's secondary point guard with his pace and explosiveness.

The second unit of the Lakers can surround Westbrook with shooters, which will create a pathway to the rim for him to attack with ferocity.

Russell Westbrook is shooting 32% and 25% from three in 2022.

This would also allow James to be the ball handler for the starting unit and thereby surround himself with shooters, alleviating Westbrook's lack of shooting.

Given his enormous salary for next year – a player-option worth over $47 million – the Lakers might have to keep him on their books and try to find a way to win with him by either looking at what Patrick Beverley said, or putting Russ in charge of the second unit.

