“I don’t think he has the skill set to age gracefully” - Chris Broussard compares Russell Westbrook's iconic status and difficult fit to Allen Iverson and ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich

Russell Westbrook brushed last season’s horrible performances under the carpet, saying they were a result of Frank Vogel’s strategy and coaching. He also called out LeBron James and Anthony Davis for not allowing “Russ to be Russ.”
The former MVP, however, may have to learn to adjust to NBA life as a role player rather than a superstar. Darvin Ham said he would keep him as the starting point guard, but he would have to be the third option yet again after James and AD.
According to Chris Broussard on “The Odd Couple” podcast, playing a diminished part in any team will not suit the nine-time All-Star:
“He’s iconic, but like Iverson, like Pistol Pete Maravich, they’re iconic too, but they were difficult fits. Russ, I don’t think he has the mentality to accept being a role player and I don’t think he has the skill set to age gracefully.”
Broussard used the word 'iconic' while referring to Russell Westbrook due to the player averaging a triple-double in four seasons. Oscar Robertson was the only other player to achieve such a feat.
Westbrook, however, could be headed down an unfavorable road if he can’t adapt to his declining skills. Iverson bounced around the NBA and ended up in Turkey as he refused to accept that he was no longer the player he was at his peak.
Pete Maravich's heartbreaking career also ended somewhat in the same way. After playing out his peak with the New Orleans Jazz, declining health made him a shell of himself. His last few years with the Jazz and the Boston Celtics didn’t end the way a legendary career should.
The problem with Russell Westbrook is that he does not seem interested in coming off the bench at this stage in his career. Broussard added that a bench role for “Russ” would ultimately be disastrous.
“I would look at putting him off the bench and I don’t think he would like it. And if he accepts it, it would be grudgingly … I don’t think it’s gonna make him better. I think it’s gonna make him do things more and really muck things up.”
Russell Westbrook’s future with the LA Lakers looks bleak
Russell Westbrook’s fit with the LA Lakers just doesn’t work. It was glaring and too big of a disadvantage to overcome last season.
To resolve the issue, they’ve desperately tried to trade for Kyrie Irving. When the Brooklyn Nets and “Uncle Drew” ultimately decided to move forward with their relationship, the Lakers quickly got Patrick Beverley instead.
The former Utah Jazz guard may not be a marquee name like Westbrook, but he looks like a much better fit for the Lakers. “Pat Bev” provides LA with everything it needs with respect to defense and 3-point shooting, which they couldn't get from Westbrook.
Beverley’s impact on both ends of the floor without being ball-dominant makes him the ideal complement to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Reports have already surfaced that Beverley’s arrival has also signaled the end of Russell Westbrook’s career with the Lakers. The Lakers could trade him to pick Buddy Hield and Myles Turner or mothball him the way the Houston Rockets did John Wall last season.