“I don’t think he has the skill set to age gracefully” - Chris Broussard compares Russell Westbrook's iconic status and difficult fit to Allen Iverson and ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich

Russell Westbrook brushed last season’s horrible performances under the carpet, saying they were a result of Frank Vogel’s strategy and coaching. He also called out LeBron James and Anthony Davis for not allowing “Russ to be Russ.”

The former MVP, however, may have to learn to adjust to NBA life as a role player rather than a superstar. Darvin Ham said he would keep him as the starting point guard, but he would have to be the third option yet again after James and AD.

According to Chris Broussard on “The Odd Couple” podcast, playing a diminished part in any team will not suit the nine-time All-Star:

“He’s iconic, but like Iverson, like Pistol Pete Maravich, they’re iconic too, but they were difficult fits. Russ, I don’t think he has the mentality to accept being a role player and I don’t think he has the skill set to age gracefully.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Russ is in full-blown denial. In 2008, Allen Iverson averaged 26 PPG, all 82, 41 min & an All-Star. In 2010, AI was playing in Turkey. ... If Russell Westbrook continues to be in denial about his impact on winning in 2022, he's going to be on that same path." — @getnickwright "Russ is in full-blown denial. In 2008, Allen Iverson averaged 26 PPG, all 82, 41 min & an All-Star. In 2010, AI was playing in Turkey. ... If Russell Westbrook continues to be in denial about his impact on winning in 2022, he's going to be on that same path." — @getnickwright https://t.co/zyYcs50MwR

Broussard used the word 'iconic' while referring to Russell Westbrook due to the player averaging a triple-double in four seasons. Oscar Robertson was the only other player to achieve such a feat.

Westbrook, however, could be headed down an unfavorable road if he can’t adapt to his declining skills. Iverson bounced around the NBA and ended up in Turkey as he refused to accept that he was no longer the player he was at his peak.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "Russell Westbrook is Mr. Triple-Double, and that will be his legacy. ... You can no longer tell the story of basketball without including Russell Westbrook." @Chris_Broussard on Russ breaking Oscar Robertson's career triple-double record: "Russell Westbrook is Mr. Triple-Double, and that will be his legacy. ... You can no longer tell the story of basketball without including Russell Westbrook."— @Chris_Broussard on Russ breaking Oscar Robertson's career triple-double record: https://t.co/9IRVpxiUDA

Pete Maravich's heartbreaking career also ended somewhat in the same way. After playing out his peak with the New Orleans Jazz, declining health made him a shell of himself. His last few years with the Jazz and the Boston Celtics didn’t end the way a legendary career should.

The problem with Russell Westbrook is that he does not seem interested in coming off the bench at this stage in his career. Broussard added that a bench role for “Russ” would ultimately be disastrous.

“I would look at putting him off the bench and I don’t think he would like it. And if he accepts it, it would be grudgingly … I don’t think it’s gonna make him better. I think it’s gonna make him do things more and really muck things up.”

Michael J. Duarte @michaeljduarte #LakeShow Dylan Hernandez asked if Russell Westbrook might come off the bench next season and Westbrook turned to his teammates, HBK, and Wenyen and laughed. Ham said he’s spoken with Russ and preached “sacrifice.” #Lakers Dylan Hernandez asked if Russell Westbrook might come off the bench next season and Westbrook turned to his teammates, HBK, and Wenyen and laughed. Ham said he’s spoken with Russ and preached “sacrifice.” #Lakers #LakeShow

Russell Westbrook’s future with the LA Lakers looks bleak

Russell Westbrook’s fit with the LA Lakers just doesn’t work. It was glaring and too big of a disadvantage to overcome last season.

To resolve the issue, they’ve desperately tried to trade for Kyrie Irving. When the Brooklyn Nets and “Uncle Drew” ultimately decided to move forward with their relationship, the Lakers quickly got Patrick Beverley instead.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"It's hard for me to believe that the Lakers would send Russ home. Russ is going to have to prove himself all over again, it's like he's starting from scratch." @ShannonSharpe on Westbrook's future with Lakers after trading for Patrick Beverley:"It's hard for me to believe that the Lakers would send Russ home. Russ is going to have to prove himself all over again, it's like he's starting from scratch." .@ShannonSharpe on Westbrook's future with Lakers after trading for Patrick Beverley:"It's hard for me to believe that the Lakers would send Russ home. Russ is going to have to prove himself all over again, it's like he's starting from scratch." https://t.co/8yGiichRbP

The former Utah Jazz guard may not be a marquee name like Westbrook, but he looks like a much better fit for the Lakers. “Pat Bev” provides LA with everything it needs with respect to defense and 3-point shooting, which they couldn't get from Westbrook.

Beverley’s impact on both ends of the floor without being ball-dominant makes him the ideal complement to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "Patrick Beverley right now is better than Russell Westbrook. He's more valuable in so many ways." — @RealSkipBayless "Patrick Beverley right now is better than Russell Westbrook. He's more valuable in so many ways." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/9HsmFBFj1j

Reports have already surfaced that Beverley’s arrival has also signaled the end of Russell Westbrook’s career with the Lakers. The Lakers could trade him to pick Buddy Hield and Myles Turner or mothball him the way the Houston Rockets did John Wall last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra