"I don’t think that’ll be great" - Steve Kerr stopped Draymond Green from going to see LeBron James breaking the all-time scoring record

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green wanted to attend the game when his close friend LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record. James ended up doing so on Feb. 7 when the LA Lakers took on the OKC Thunder.

However, Golden State was preparing for a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the time. The Warriors were also still fighting for a playoff berth. So head coach Steve Kerr asked Green to remain with the team to set a good leadership example.

In a recent interview with Andscape, Green discussed his and Kerr's conversation regarding his plans to attend James’ record-breaking game:

“Yeah, I was definitely going,” Green said.

“It was a TNT game. I was doing the broadcast and Steve said, ‘I don’t think that’ll be great for our team. While we’re flying out on the road, you’re flying to LA, guys see that, guys see you on the TV calling the game. This is a big game for us against Portland’”.

Green added that he respected Kerr’s decision and opted to remain with the team.

“I said, ‘All right, respect. No problem. I’ll be there with my team,’” Green said.

Green noted that there will be other big life moments in his friendship where he will be able to create memories in the future:

“So, it definitely was something that I wanted to be present for. It was just such a big moment in life and friendship. But there will be other big moments and we’ll create great memories,” Green said.

However, Green still took the opportunity to congratulate James on Twitter following his massive accomplishment:

“Congrats my brother @KingJames🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 not hearing anything they sayin!! #38388,” Green tweeted after James set the scoring record.

Draymond Green on Warriors’ upcoming second-round matchup against LeBron James

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

In his interview with Andscape, Draymond Green also spoke about the Golden State Warriors' upcoming Western Conference semi-final matchup against LeBron James’ LA Lakers.

Green said that it will be a cool experience for him and James to face each other again in the playoffs. This comes following Golden State’s Finals rivalry with James’ Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018.

“It is a special relationship and to have the opportunity to play against each other again … No. 1, this is the first time we’ve ever met before the Finals,” Green said.

“So, that’ll be cool. It’ll be a different experience. But, to have the opportunity to compete against each other, all of our brothers, friends, will be there. You don’t get those times often.

“He’s in year 20. I’m in year 11. Steph’s (Curry) in year, what, 14, 15? You don’t get these times often. So, appreciate and cherish them and take advantage of them”.

However, when asked if he has spoken to James about their upcoming playoff matchup, Green said that he doesn’t talk to anyone during the playoffs:

“What’s there to start to talk about?” Green said.

“I don’t talk to people during the playoffs,” he added.

For Andscape’s full interview with Draymond Green click here.

