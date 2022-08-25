“I don’t wanna hear anything more about little Steph, he does not have the closer gene” - Skip Bayless strongly rejects the prospect of taking Steph Curry over Kevin Durant

Skip Bayless defended Kevin Durant as the better player over Steph Curry, who the analyst believes does not have the abilities KD has. In fact, Bayless took a swipe at the four-time champion.

Bayless said:

“I don’t wanna hear anything more about Little Steph, who does not have the closer gene.”

Analyst slams Steph Curry's ability to dunk

Skip Bayless’ comments came in response to Shannon Sharpe, who picked Steph Curry over Kevin Durant.

Bayless believes that Durant, being a 7-footer, has more abilities than Curry. The analyst threw another jab by belittling the 6-foot-3 Curry’s ability to dunk.

After winning last year's championship, his fourth, Curry curbed over the narrative that he needed Durant to win titles. Durant left Golden State for Brooklyn, where his experiment at building a super team has produced one playoff series win in three seasons. What's more, the Nets were swept by the same team, the Boston Celtics, that Golden State beat in six games in the NBA Finals.

Winning without KD showed most that Curry did not need anyone other than the Big 3 of himself, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Of course, younger players like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins helped last season as well.

"You're telling me the Greatest Player on the Planet is the same Steph Curry who epically failed in the 2016 Finals that he went and recruited the man in question to save his legacy? He doesn't have the closure gene." @RealSkipBayless would rather have KD than Steph Curry:"You're telling me the Greatest Player on the Planet is the same Steph Curry who epically failed in the 2016 Finals that he went and recruited the man in question to save his legacy? He doesn't have the closure gene." .@RealSkipBayless would rather have KD than Steph Curry: "You're telling me the Greatest Player on the Planet is the same Steph Curry who epically failed in the 2016 Finals that he went and recruited the man in question to save his legacy? He doesn't have the closure gene." https://t.co/8K4aFXJrSX

Bayless still believes Curry's 2016 Finals performance is more damning to him than his recent accomplishment are able to uplift his legacy.

Bayless said:

“Are you telling me that the best player on the planet is the same Steph Curry who epically failed so dramatically, so spectacularly, in Games 5, 6, and 7 of the 2016 Finals, that he went and recruited the man in question here to come save his legacy? I’ve never seen that from a top 10 player.”

After losing a 3-1 lead to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in the 2016 Finals, the Warriors recruited Durant. The squad then won back-to-back championships that were largely credited to Durant. KD was awarded the NBA Finals MVP Award each time.

That showed Bayless that Durant has the true closer gene and that Curry does not. Even after winning the Finals last season, Skip remains unconvinced. Being up 3-1 against LeBron James, and losing three straight, still sits sour in the analyst's mouth.

Bayless said:

“Just a few years back, Little Steph came up even smaller than he is against LeBron and Kyrie and company and flew across the country and handed the keys to the kingdom to Kevin Durant, who then did come and save his legacy by beating LeBron James face-to-face, head-to-head, in back-to-back NBA Finals.”

Durant was then regarded as the missing piece for the Warriors. He reigned as the difference maker by helping alleviate the pressure on Curry and opening the floor to his liking. Bayless argued that these two championships from KD saved Curry’s legacy and is the reason why he is regarded so highly.

