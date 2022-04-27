"I don’t wanna hear nothing about Trae Young stinking... Now Hawks fans can finally ST*U" - NBA world has a field day on Twitter as Miami Heat send Atlanta Hawks packing

With a win in Game 5, Miami Heat fans were ecstatic as they saw the team clinch their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks to move on to the second-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

While the Heat were favored to win the series because of their superior record, the situation looked bleak considering the loss of Kyle Lowry in Game 3. With Jimmy Butler also being listed out for Game 5, the Heat were in a tough situation.

After a heated series that resulted in a win for Miami, the number one seed in the East enjoy their victory over last season's conference finalists.

While the Miami Heat are still a long way away from the NBA Finals, Heat fans couldn't contain their excitement after the win. Here are some of the best reactions:

Jared (free zion) @JaredLo16302368 The Miami Heat every time Trae Young gets the ball: The Miami Heat every time Trae Young gets the ball: https://t.co/X4FguTEgpm

jeremy taché @jeremytache Trae Young turned the ball over 30 times against the Miami Heat in this series.



Trae Young made 22 total field goals against the Miami Heat in this series.



They completely and utterly shut him down. Trae Young turned the ball over 30 times against the Miami Heat in this series. Trae Young made 22 total field goals against the Miami Heat in this series. They completely and utterly shut him down.

Guru @DrGuru_ Congratulations to the Miami Heat for making the 2nd round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Congratulations to the Miami Heat for making the 2nd round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Playoff Kenny @kenny_817 I don’t wanna hear nothing about Trae Young stinking cuz he going up against an elite defense with the Miami Heat



Luka played PG and Kawhi TWICE in the playoffs and COOKED they ass BOTH TIMES



Now Hawks fans can finally STFU I don’t wanna hear nothing about Trae Young stinking cuz he going up against an elite defense with the Miami Heat Luka played PG and Kawhi TWICE in the playoffs and COOKED they ass BOTH TIMES Now Hawks fans can finally STFU

Having played without two of their superstars, the Miami Heat put on a show for the home crowd to close out the first-round series.

As one of the best teams in the league when it comes to playing without key players, the Heat showed out in their 97-94 win.

The Miami Heat notch a close win to get past the Atlanta Hawks

Victor Oladipo is fouled on the shot attempt by Trae Young

The Miami Heat enjoyed a win against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5, but it was anything but a cakewalk. Playing without Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler, both of whom were out with injuries, the Heat were severely shorthanded.

Bam Adebayo was put on a full display in Game 5. Notching 20 points and 11 rebounds, the Heat saw his efforts supported by Victor Oladipo, who made his debut in the starting rotation with 23 points for the night. Tyler Herro contributed a valuable 16 points off the bench as well.

The Heat also did an impressive job defensively. Having put the clamps on Trae Young for the entirety of the series, the Heat defense held the Atlanta Hawks' talisman to 11 points on 2-12 shooting in this game as well.

There were some concerns as De'Andre Hunter wreaked havoc on Miami with 35 points for the game, but the Heat survived the onslaught in the long run.

The result was not as close as the scoreline indicates. The Miami Heat established significant control of the game in the second-quarter. With a 11-point lead in place heading into the fourth, Miami did their best to hold off a late-game run by the Atlanta Hawks.

Joining the Boston Celtics as the only team to qualify for the second-round, the Heat are destined to play against the winners of the Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors series.

With title hopes growing stronger, Miami looks like a solid and competitive unit.

