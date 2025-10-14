  • home icon
  Basketball
  "I don't wanna be tongue-wrestling on Twitter" - Klay Thompson's girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion has blunt response for bullies on social media

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 14, 2025 14:17 GMT
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala - Source: Getty

Klay Thompson’s girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, recently opened up about her mindset toward competition and how she handles negativity from online trolls. During her appearance at the “I Am the Table Benefit Brunch,” the rapper shared that her outlook on success and music has evolved since she first burst onto the scene five years ago.

Megan explained that when she started her career, her main focus was reaching the top of the charts. But with time, her priorities shifted, and she’s now more interested in creating music when it feels right, rather than out of pressure or expectation.

“Of course I’m competitive, of course rap is competitive, and hell yeah I wanna win. I wanna be number one, for sure,” Megan said. “But that’s not why I do it. I felt like, at a point, to please my fans because I love that my fans are very competitive, but I don’t wanna be tongue-wrestling on Twitter with you m*********ers about charting.”
“Y’all don’t even like my music. Y’all wanna bully other people because you think that the next girl is not doing as good as me, or you think that I’m not doing as good as the next girl. But did you listen to any of my songs, for real? Do you hear what I’m saying? Do you like what I’m saying? Or you just wanna brag?”
Megan Thee Stallion has only dropped one song this year, her April single “Whenever.” The track didn’t make it onto the main Billboard Hot 100. But it managed to land at number two on the Bubbling Under chart.

Megan Thee Stallion shares heartfelt social media post for Klay Thompson ahead of Mavs’ preseason opener

Klay Thompson is entering his 15th NBA season, and he’s been putting in the work over the offseason. Videos and photos have shown him working hard in the gym and hitting the weight room, looking locked in for the year ahead.

Before the Dallas Mavericks’ preseason opener, he also got a sweet shoutout from his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On October 6, she posted a heartfelt video on Instagram that consisted of a collection of moments featuring the two of them.

“My baby my babyyy 💋,” Megan captioned the reel.

Klay Thompson has participated in all three of the Mavericks’ preseason games so far, averaging 8.0 points per outing. While the numbers aren’t eye-popping, he appears to have earned a steady spot in Jason Kidd’s starting lineup moving forward.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Advait Jajodia
