“I don’t watch basketball anymore because f**kin’ James Harden DM’d my girl" - Former YouTuber reveals hilarious reason why he has stopped watching NBA

James Harden has had an illustrious NBA career so far. He has made 10 All-Star teams, has won an MVP and three scoring titles. Outside of basketball, Harden has a happening lifestyle. He loves partying and has friends in the music industry.

Having played in the league for well over a decade, Harden has had his fair share of controversies. The former MVP's name once again came to light in an off-the-court drama with former YouTuber Stephen Deleonardis aka Steve Will do it.

Deleonardis revealed that he stopped watching the NBA because the Philadelphia 76ers guard messaged his girlfriend. Speaking about it on a recent podcast appearance, Stephen said:

"I don’t watch basketball anymore because f**kin’ James Harden DM’d my girl. It f**kin’ ruined basketball for me.”

Deleonardis recently lost his YouTube channel. He had more than four million subscribers. He is dating Celina Smith. The two were rumored to have broken up, but he put that to rest by recently posting a picture with her on Instagram.

How important is next season for James Harden?

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 4.

In less than two months, James Harden will be entering the 14th season of his career. He has won numerous individual accolades, but a championship eludes him. Many believed he could win one with the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as teammates. But everyone knows how that partnership ended.

After just a season and a half, Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and teamed up with Joel Embiid.The two were expected to lead the 76ers to their first championship since 1983, but their first attempt failed in 2021-22.

One of the greatest offensive players in NBA history

Harden was just a shadow of his former self in the playoffs. He was criticized for not being able to bring his best on the biggest stage. Keeping all of that in mind, the former MVP started working hard for the 2022-23 season. He has lost weight and looks in top shape prior to the start of next season.

The 10-time All-Star showed his commitment to the team by taking a $14 million pay cut to help the 76ers make impactful signings. Using that money, Philly onboarded P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and De'Anthony Melton.

The 76ers' roster looks solid for next season. However, the team's success is dependent on how impressive Harden can be. No doubt Embiid will continue to be an MVP-caliber player. But he needs Harden to be at his best to lead Philadelphia to a championship.

The guard will be looking to silence his critics by putting up stellar performances next season. He has a great squad and if things go well, James Harden could end his wait for a championship next season.

