"I done tried to warn yo a**" - LeBron James hilariously steps up to Kevin Hart’s hilarious bid to dethrone NBA icon on the golf course

LeBron James humorously called out comedian Kevin Hart on social media. Hart is known to be good friends with many prominent NBA talents. He once competed in the league's celebrity All-Star game on several occasions and has had several opportunities to interact with some of the biggest names in basketball.
Having that in mind, Hart has established a friendship with the likes of James over the years. Because of this closeness, the comedian openly and funnily challenged the NBA star to a golf match set a year from now.
Back in September, Kevin Hart uploaded a picture of himself playing golf, with the caption of the post including a challenge to LeBron James. The LA Lakers star has recently picked up the golf clubs and has shown his enthusiasm for playing the sport. With that said, Hart wanted to see if he could beat the King in 18 courses by the time he hones his abilities within a year.
James then recently went on Instagram to repost a video of Kevin Hart showing his improvements in the past six weeks. Because the video's caption once again called out LeBron, he couldn't help but respond to the comedian's humorous provocation.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"Now I done try to warn yo a** but you just don't want to listen," James wrote on his Instagram stories. "Hard head make a soft a**! Pause! lol. I can't wait"
LeBron James will miss several weeks of regular-season action due to injury
The LA Lakers are heading into the 2025-26 season without their king, LeBron James. Over the summer, James had been dealing with nerve pain, which eventually turned into sciatica. Due to his injury, the Lakers are being cautious with James' health.
Having that in mind, only one locker room leader remains, and that's Luka Doncic. With LeBron James out of the picture, Doncic will have to step up and play around a team that's supposedly built around LeBron. While the idea of not having James around seems challenging for the Purple and Gold, Doncic looks unfazed by the situation.
“It’s a big change. He’s a great player and can help us a lot,” Doncic said. “But at the end of the day, our mentality has to be that the next guy is ready. We have a group of players who’ve been putting in the work, and hopefully LeBron can return as soon as possible. Obviously, we’re going to need him, but until then, the focus is simple. The next one is ready.”
The Lakers' season-opening game will fall on October 21. They will be facing the Golden State Warriors, whom they beat on Saturday in their preseason game.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.