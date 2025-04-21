"I dont see Lakers in 5 meems no mo": Kevin Garnett takes dig at Lakers fans as Timberwolves rampage through in Game 1 blowout

Kevin Garnett fired shots at LA Lakers fans after the Purple and Gold took a sorry loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakeshow and Wolves faced off in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. While LA was favored to take the first game in the seven-game series, it was Minnesota who found themselves standing on top, pulling off an upset.

Before the start of their series, "Lakers in 5" memes and posts were going viral. This was due to the high chances of the Purple and Gold winning the title this year, due to the stellar performances the team has put up since the Luka Doncic trade. However, it seems that fans have gone silent after the Timberwolves embarrassed LA on Saturday.

Given the situation, Kevin Garnett - one of the Lakers' biggest adversaries back in the day - seized the opportunity to call out LA fans on social media. Garnett pointed out how the fans became quiet after the Purple and Gold failed to beat the Wolves.

"It's crazy I DON'T HEAR OR SEE ALL THESE LAKERS IN 5 meems no mo," Garnett wrote on his Instagram story. "WHERE'S THAT SAME ENERGY AT? Hellloooooo... Anyone there... Hellllllloooooo??? Right... Let y'all tell it the YOUNG WOLVES DIDN'T HAVE A CHANCE... Just saying..."

Kevin Garnett's Instagram Story was aimed at the LA Lakers fans after the team's defeat to the Timberwolves on Saturday. (Credits: IG/Kevin Garnett)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers recap: Kevin Garnett proud of Minnesota's win

The LA Lakers took a humiliating loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA playoffs on Saturday. Kevin Garnett was ecstatic to see his old rival team take the fall as the younger Timberwolves managed to come up with a dominant 117-95 victory.

Looking at the way the Lakeshow performed, they lacked energy on the offensive end of the court. While three of LA's players scored in double figures, two of them didn't put up their usual numbers, which Minnesota took full advantage of.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves struggled to hit the 20-point mark on Sunday. James only added 19 points, while Reaves scored 16 points. Luka Doncic - with a game-high 37 points, eight rebounds, and two steals - fell short of inspiring the Lakers to a playoff-caliber performance.

Given it's a seven-game series, there's plenty of time for the Los Angeles Lakers to regroup and re-plan strategies en route to bouncing back against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Game 2 will take place on Tuesday.

