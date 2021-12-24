"I don't think nobody in the world likes to defend Steph" - Draymond Green responds to Dillon Brooks' comments on guarding Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green recently addressed some of the comments made by Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks with regards to defending Steph Curry ahead of Thursday night's encounter between the two teams.

In Brooks' own words, he said, "I love going against Steph", citing the unique challenge that the Warriors' superstar point guard poses. However, that was before the game.

Speaking after the Warriors' win over the Grizzlies, Draymond Green expressed his doubts about whether anyone genuinely "likes" to defend Steph Curry. Green also gave props to Curry for just how quickly he was able to heat up last night.

"I don’t think nobody in the world likes to defend Steph. So I ain’t buying that sh— I mean stuff. But, you know, he (Steph Curry) got it going. You know, you get a couple of easy ones there in that first quarter," Green said. "You know, sitting on top of it, a couple of layups, see the ball go through the rim and then from there you just got it going..."

Green, being an elite defender himself, went on to emphasize just how quickly things can slip away from a defense if they fail to execute their scheme flawlessly against Curry. He pointed out the mistakes in Memphis' defensive rotations and how that contributed to a monster night for Curry.

"You know, they messed up some switches, he got some really clean looks. You let a guy like that get clean looks, it starts an avalanche. It's good," Green added.

On the back of Curry's 46 points on 8-14 shooting from beyond the arc, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 113-104 at Chase Center. The win lifted the Warriors to 26-6 for the season.

The Warriors will hope their superstar point guard can continue his hot streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day. The Suns are currently 0.5 games ahead of the Warriors in the Western Conference Standings.

Steph Curry continues to be a defender's nightmare

Steph Curry reacts to a play at the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game

Steph Curry has rightfully established himself as one of the greatest shooters of all time. Curry recently became the NBA's leader in three-pointers made and only adds to his legend with each passing game.

Defenders around the league pride themselves on taking up the task of guarding the NBA's best players, a category Steph Curry easily falls into.

Amongst the current crop of NBA guards, Dillon Brooks qualifies as one of the more solid defenders. Brooks was chomping at the bit to get a shot at locking up Curry, but he was served a painful reminder that the Warriors guard is a generational talent who can put up points irrespective of who is guarding him.

Curry is one of the NBA's most difficult puzzles to solve. Whether it's his shooting prowess, his basketball IQ, his elite conditioning or his overall skillset, Curry has every aspect of his offensive game fine tuned.

Even when a defender does everything right and manages to contain him without the ball, the pure focus on Curry leaves other players free. This results in opposing defenses being stretched to their limits trying to plug multiple holes across the floor.

As NBA defenses try and plan a way to stop Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors superstar continues to put up incredible numbers while leading his team to a winning season.

