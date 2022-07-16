“I was drafted at 18 and made my debut with Cleveland, there wasn’t any culture” - LeBron James says it was job to build a culture with the Cavs, says it was kind of unfair

It seems as if it was an eternity ago when LeBron James stepped onto the NBA court for the first time for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. His inclusion had the world buzzing to see what he could do at the NBA level.

Although James was just 18-years-old, he was viewed as a potential franchise altering piece when he entered the NBA Draft. Picking him gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a much-needed opportunity to see how far they could go with him.

On a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "The Shop," LeBron James spoke about what he believes is important to build a winning team.

The NBA legend went on to say that he believes culture is the most important thing. He pointed back to his time as a teenager with the Cleveland Cavaliers and how there wasn't any culture at first. James explained it was challenging for him as an 18-year-old to create.

"Definitely culture first, and then if you can blend that with the talent and the right pieces, it literally it's the gateway to being successful for a long period of time.

"I can go back to when I was drafted at 18 and made my debut with Cleveland. You know, there wasn't any culture. You know, and that's no knock on anybody that was there or whatever the case may be, but there was no culture.

"And I felt like it was my job as an 18-year-old to try to build the culture, which is kind of unfair, but it is what it is. You know, to try to build the culture, to make it seem like or make it feel like it could be something special."

LeBron James looks to get Los Angeles Lakers back to NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at 2022 NBA Summer League

After taking the NBA by storm as a young rising star with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron has cemented himself as one of the top players in the game. Now as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, James will attempt to take on another daunting challenge.

James turned heads throughout the 2021-22 NBA season with his play at 37 years of age. But it still wasn't enough as the Lakers finished 11th in the Western Conference.

StatMuse @statmuse Playoff leaders since 2010:



Points — LeBron James

Rebounds — LeBron James

Assists — LeBron James

Steals — LeBron James

Blocks — Serge Ibaka

Wins — LeBron James



King James has been dominant. Playoff leaders since 2010:Points — LeBron JamesRebounds — LeBron JamesAssists — LeBron JamesSteals — LeBron JamesBlocks — Serge IbakaWins — LeBron JamesKing James has been dominant. https://t.co/EUeRdX0dhL

If James can get the Lakers back on track, it could be one of his most impressive accomplishments yet. The achievement could be sweetened by the fact it will be his 20th year in the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far