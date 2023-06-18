“I drank for, like, six months” – When Tinashe soaked herself in booze after realizing about Ben Simmons’ love triangle

Ben Simmons broke his ex-girlfriend, singer Tinashe's heart after he started seeing Kendall Jenner in 2018. Simmons and Tinashe dated for about two months, shortly before he began to see Jenner. The then-Philadelphia 76ers star found himself in a love triangle with Tinashe and Jenner.

The former once revealed that she was in a terrible state for six months after learning about her ex-boyfriend's latest relationship. Here's what Tinashe said back then (h/t Complex):

“It may have been the worst day of my life, but it’s OK. I drank for, like, six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was, like, wasted for months. But I’m OK now.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a messy situation overall for all parties involved. Kendall Jenner, in particular, was unimpressed with Tinashe's behavior. According to "People," sources close to Jenner revealed that the singer-songwriter's antics had gotten to her. Here's what the report said:

"She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life. "She hates the attention, and it’s been annoying that the drama with Tinashe has come up.”

Ben Simmons and Tinashe's break up ended in a major beef. The latter's brother insinuated that Simmons' relationship with Kendall Jenner was active before he broke up with Tinashe.

Rap-Up @RapUp Ben Simmons reportedly thinks Tinashe is following him after their breakup and wants to beef up his security goo.gl/UoScrv Ben Simmons reportedly thinks Tinashe is following him after their breakup and wants to beef up his security goo.gl/UoScrv https://t.co/J7y0n8pGdU

Tinashe was also found guilty of lying about Simmons texting her while he was with Jenner in the same club as the singer. Simmons had called her out on it after she told the paparazzi that he had texted her.

Click here to read about the report cited from 'People.'

Click here to read Tinashe's comments cited from 'Complex.'

Ben Simmons, Tinashe and Kendall Jenner have all gone their separate ways

Ben Simmons isn't dating Tinashe or Kendall Jenner five years after their infamous love triangle was in the spotlight. Simmons and Jenner dated for about two years before calling it quits. Meanwhile, Tinashe didn't interfere in Simmons' life after enduring a tough time due to his relationship with Jenner.

Simmons has since been with TV personality Maya Jama, who he dated in 2021, got engaged to later that year and broke up with in August 2022. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner dated another NBA star, Devin Booker, in April 2020. She broke up with him last year in August. Jenner is currently dating Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Tinashe reportedly appears to be single since her relationship ended with Simmons.

Poll : 0 votes