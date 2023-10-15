"I ended the season with a broken rib" - Andrew Wiggins opens up on missing FIBA World Cup, drops hints for 2024 Olympics participation

Andrew Wiggins hopes to suit up for the 2024 Olympics in Paris after sitting out the recently concluded 2023 FIBA World Cup.

After a rib injury forced him to miss the marquee tournament, the Golden State Warriors star hinted that he wanted to represent Team Canada in the main event next year. He also outlined the team's chances of getting the better of the competition and clinching gold.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Wiggins opened up on how he determined that he was in no condition to suit up for his country at the FIBA World Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This year was tough because I ended the season with a broken rib. But the goal next year is to be with them in Paris.”

Before taking a final call ahead of the tournament, Wiggins played Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Lakers knocked out Golden State 122-101, with the forward finishing with six points, two rebounds and as many assists. The defeat also marked the end of a wobbly campaign for the Warriors.

His summer was spent rehabbing, and Andrew Wiggins now gearing up for the 2023-24 season as the Warriors get ready for another title run. At the time of writing, Wiggins and the Warriors have won two of the preseason games.

Andrew Wiggins hints at participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Andrew Wiggins kept it real when asked about his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics. While lauding the team for their performance in the tournament, he also added that he intends to take part.

"It was tough. But they did a great job there. They qualified, and that was something we hadn’t done in a long time. All of the guys competed hard, led by Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), Dillon (Brooks) and RJ (Barrett). It was great for those guys."

When asked about the team's chances of winning gold, he seemed positive about the team's chances, saying that they had a great team.

Team Canada made history by bagging bronze, beating Team USA 127-118 in overtime. Dillon Brooks (39 points) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points) had stellar outings to help them finish third.

Now, all attention turns to the 2024 Olympics, and Canada will hope that with Wiggins in their ranks, they will stand a better chance of taking a stacked outfit and going the distance. For now, Andrew Wiggins will hope to make it count for Golden State.