"I don't even take my wife to date": Giannis Antetokounmpo drags in Mariah Riddlespringer while explaining not working out with current NBA players

Giannis Antetokounmpo rarely works out with other NBA players. The superstar forward often works behind closed doors, not showing off his improvements until the new season begins.

His approach isn't common in the NBA, though. Star talents often work out together during the offseason as they look to learn from each other and compete against the best in the world.

Earlier this summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo worked out with legendary big man Hakeem Olajuwon as he looked to improve his footwork and post-game. However, "The Greek Frea"k's decision to work out with a former great was rare.

In the Oct. 2 media day interview, Antetokounmpo defended his decision not to train with other NBA talents, even using his wife as an example.

(Timestamp: 4:45)

"If you're in the NBA, and I'm gonna see you in the season," Antetokounmpo said. "Then, when I get to the city, I have to text you to hang out and go to dinner. And after dinner, I don't know what might be.

"Then, the next day, I have to see you pre-game, then I have to see you after the game. And then we have to ... I don't even do that with my wife. I don't even take my wife to dates. I'm not gonna take you on a date."

Antetokounmpo may have to make an exception to his rule if he wants to develop a close bond with Damian Lillard, though.

The superstar guard was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and will need to develop a strong on-court relationship with Antetokounmpo if the new duo is going to make waves in the upcoming NBA season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sees similarities between himself and Damian Lillard

In the aforementioned media day press conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo also talked about the Milwaukee Bucks' poor finish to last season and how he envisions his partnership with Damian Lillard developing.

He noted how he sees similarities between himself and Lillard, saying that they "are the same people, just a different size."

"I feel like we are the same people, just a different size," Giannis said. "He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He plays to win. He's built from the same cloth. Whenever I saw him, I admired his game. His game is effortless. ... We haven't worked out together, or hung out, or go to dinner"

Antetokounmpo continued.

"(He's) one of the best point guards in the league. If not, top-one, then top-two shooters in the league. ... I'm excited for him, I'm happy for him, and, hopefully, we can have a great season."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard will have an opportunity to create history for the Bucks. "The Greek Freak" has been vocal about his desire to continue contending for championships, and Milwaukee has given him one of the best players in the world to facilitate that desire.

Lillard's arrival has made the Bucks one of the favorites to win the 2024 Championship. However, they could face strong competition from the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers.