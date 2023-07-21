"I don't ever see it blocked": Grant Williams picks Luka Doncic and claims his new teammate has a deeper bag than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Grant Williams reckons new star teammate Luka Doncic has a deeper bag than rival All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams outlined his reasons, saying Doncic doesn't seem like he's getting worked by defenders as much as Gilgeous-Alexander. Here's what Williams said during an appearance on the Run Your Race podcast:

"The thing is about Luka... back when he was rookie, he was dunking on people. Nowadays, he's showing just regular old slow step layups and you're like, 'Come on, bro.' ... Versus Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] he's working for the buckets... you feel like you're making him work a little bit. Versus Luka, I feel like he's just like, 'I made it.' Chillin."

Luka Doncic's offensive wizardry is nearly unstoppable. The Slovenian is bigger than most guards in the league standing at 6'7", and he weighs around 230 lbs. That helps him gain an advantage against his opponents regardless of whether it's a guard, forward, or center.

He can shoot over the top of smaller defenders and play better through contact against players with size. Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander is 6'6", taller than most guards, but weighs 195 lbs. He's strong enough to play through contact, but the eye test suggests that Doncic looks more comfortable in those situations than SGA.

Grant Williams, also a 6'7", 236-pound man, has taken the challenge of guarding both players, so his assessment can't be far off.

LeBron James once made a similar assessment of Luka Doncic's game as Grant Williams

LeBron James has said many times that Luka Doncic is one of his favorite players in the NBA. He outlined several reasons, including where he claimed Luka's game resembles his. James once made a similar assessment to Grant Williams. During an appearance on HBO's Uninterrupted: The Shop", LeBron said:

“His size. I mean he’s gigantic. A 6-8 point guard. He’s 225 pounds. He has the ball on a string. And more importantly, his vision. That’s why I love him."

James added:

“He can control a game... Literally, he’ll walk the ball up ten straight times and get to his spot every single time, just because of his pace. He knows when he comes off a pick and roll if they’re hard showing or if they hedging or if they dropping the pick and roll.

"He knows I can turn the corner because I got this shoulder, and I know the third line of defense, when I get there, if I just slow down and use my pivots, not even jump, just the Euro one-two, this guy’s flying by every time. It’s the mind."

Luka Doncic's awareness and vision are better than most players at the age of 24. He came into the league with a high IQ and has only built on it thus far.

