“I was excited because I get to be Scottie Pippen … Kobe would’ve been like Jordan” - 2x NBA champion reveals his true emotions after getting traded to LA Lakers and playing alongside Kobe Bryant

Former LA Lakers star Lamar Odom expressed his excitement about teaming up with Kobe Bryant in 2004. The two-time champion viewed himself as Scottie Pippen and Kobe as Michael Jordan, one of the most successful duos in the NBA.

During an appearance on Hulu's recent docuseries about the Lakers, Odom said (via Landon Buford on Twitter):

"Part of me always wanted to feel what it was like to be a Laker. ... My manifestation, I guess, came true. I was in the Shaq trade. I mean, I was excited because I get to be Scottie Pippen and of course, Kobe would've been like (Michael) Jordan."

Landon Buford @LandonBuford



“Part of me always wanted to feel what it was like to be a Laker. My manifesto I guess came true... I was excited because I get to be



#LakeShow #LakersDoc #NBATwitter Lamar Odom on joining the @Lakers after @SHAQ trade:“Part of me always wanted to feel what it was like to be a Laker. My manifesto I guess came true... I was excited because I get to be @ScottiePippen @kobebryant MJ,” says @LamarOdom Lamar Odom on joining the @Lakers after @SHAQ trade:“Part of me always wanted to feel what it was like to be a Laker. My manifesto I guess came true... I was excited because I get to be @ScottiePippen & @kobebryant MJ,” says @LamarOdom.#LakeShow #LakersDoc #NBATwitter https://t.co/nxMpF1yPCs

Lamar Odom joined the LA Lakers as part of the trade that sent Shaquille O'Neal to the Miami Heat. The Lakers needed a second star to stay competitive after eight successful years with Shaq that yielded four finals appearances and three championships.

Kobe Bryant had the lead role following Shaq's departure. Odom was coming off a great season with the Heat, averaging 17.1 points per game. The Lakers failed to make the Finals with Odom as Bryant's "Pippen." However, he was the second-best player on the team until Pau Gasol joined the team during the 2007-08 season.

Lamar Odom was integral in LA Lakers' two championship wins, with Kobe Bryant leading the way

The LA Lakers enjoyed a successful run between 2008 and 2010. They made three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and won championships in 2009 and 2010.

Pau Gasol's addition made a significant difference. However, another solid move proved crucial. Phil Jackson decided to play Lamar Odom as the sixth man. Odom made a difference, averaging 11 points and nine rebounds per game during that stretch.

He missed only four games in those two seasons. Odom played all 82 games for the Lakers in the 2009-10 season. The LA Lakers successfully defended their title that year, beating the Boston Celtics in seven games. Odom was one of the best defensive players for the Lakers in that series.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant won his second consecutive finals MVP, averaging 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The Lakers failed to make the Finals in Odom's final season with the Lakers in 2010-11. However, it was one of his best seasons with the franchise.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/this-day-laker… Ten years ago today: Kobe Bryant and Lakers defeated the Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals. Ten years ago today: Kobe Bryant and Lakers defeated the Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.lakersnation.com/this-day-laker… https://t.co/hOhMPeqXDn

He averaged 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest, playing 82 games for the second year in a row. Odom won the Sixth Man of the Year award for his play, becoming the first LA Lakers player to achieve the feat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far