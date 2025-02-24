"I expect him to bring his A game" - Dallas' 6-foot-7 wing makes opinion clear on Luka Doncic's Mavericks reunion

Luka Doncic looked prime and ready for his reunion with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at the Crypto.com Arena. Doncic torched the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, looking like his old self ahead of a showdown against the team that traded him earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters after the Mavs' 126-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors, PJ Washington was asked about facing his former teammate. The 6-foot-7 hybrid wing expects Doncic to be at his best, but they are going to compete despite being short-handed.

Washington also had nothing but love for the Slovenian superstar, who was traded by the Mavericks to the LA Lakers in one of the most shocking deals in NBA history.

"I expect him to bring his A game knowing just the player he is," Washington said, according to Mavs beat reporter Joey Mistretta.

"I know he's gonna be ready as soon as we get out there. Obviously, we can't wait to compete against him. We miss him. At the end of the day, he's our brother Obviously, we're always gonna love him, but just gotta go out there and compete against him."

Luka Doncic wasn't himself in his first three games for the LA Lakers, possibly still in shock by the sudden trade. Doncic was also coming off a calf injury and missed more than a month of action.

However, that all changed on Saturday in Denver as Doncic dropped 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four assists against the Nuggets. The Lakers were 1-13 against them before the game, including the postseason, since 2023, but "Luka Magic" was all they needed to get a 123-100 win.

As for PJ Washington and the Dallas Mavericks, they were blown out by the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Sunday. Washington was on the receiving end of a Steph Curry "Night Night" celebration in the third quarter as payback for the taunt he did in their previous matchup.

Kyrie Irving sends warning to his teammates ahead of Luka Doncic reunion

Kyrie Irving sends warning to his teammates ahead of Luka Doncic reunion. (Photo: IMAGN)

Kyrie Irving knows what to expect on Tuesday night when they visit Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers. Irving delivered a warning to his Dallas Mavericks teammates ahead of their reunion against Doncic, who's surely going to be ready to let out his frustration against his former team.

"They're gonna come in and be ready to play against us," Irving said. "Luka is obviously gonna have a lot of confidence that game. He played well last game, so he's feeling good, and we just gotta be aware of it."

While it will be exciting to see Doncic and the Mavs go at it in Los Angeles, the real reunion with the Dallas faithful will be on April 9 at American Airlines Center.

