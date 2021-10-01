"I expect to be a very effective player" - Klay Thompson confident about making a difference for the Golden State Warriors upon his return

After a long wait of two seasons, the Golden State Warriors will finally have the services of their ace shooting guard Klay Thompson in the 2020-21 campaign. After suffering an ACL injury during the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay missed the entire 2019-20 season. He was on the verge of making a comeback the following year, but suffered an Achilles injury that caused him to miss another full season.

Despite the twin setbacks, Klay Thompson will be looking to come into the 2021-22 season as a completely different player. He has some of the best off-the-ball movement and is considered to be one of the most effective two-way players in the league. His comeback adds another dimension to the Golden State Warriors roster.

Speaking about his expectations from the season, Klay Thompson said in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio:

"I was playing the best basketball of my life in 2019 when I got hurt. I expect to get back there, not right away, just because that was a 100 games worth of work to get in incredible shape. But when I step back on the court, I'm going to be a very effective player. Maybe not what I was doing shooting the ball like I was, but I will still be really good and I will just keep going up and I believe that and the training staff believes that, my teammate believes that. So you know the power of the mind, so I believe in myself to get there again."

How effective will Klay Thompson be for the Golden State Warriors?

Klay Thompson at the Golden State Warriors Media Day

Klay Thompson was an integral part of a dominant Golden State Warriors team. Before his injury during the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay was averaging 20.7 PPG on 44.3% shooting from the field. His absence meant that the offense of the team was handled completely by Stephen Curry, who did a phenomenal job for them in the 2020-21 season.

However, Thompson's presence on defense was missed. His ability to stop some of the best offensive players in the league makes him a special talent. Entering the 2021-22 season, Klay Thompson's presence will be very important for the Warriors. If Andrew Wiggins doesn't comply with the vaccine mandate, Golden State will lose another starter's services for more than half of the season.

This automatically means that the Dubs will need the best of Klay Thompson heading into the season. Although he has missed over two years of action, Klay was actively involved with the Warriors last season. He has been itching to get back on the court and contribute to the team.

There is no set date for Klay Thompson's return but whenever the day arrives, fans can expect him to give his 100% and help the Warriors challenge for yet another NBA Championship.

