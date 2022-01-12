"I expect greatness every time I step on the floor" - Klay Thompson wants to elevate his performances in the coming Golden State Warriors games

Klay Thompson’s final stat line against the Memphis Grizzlies read as 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 20 minutes. He shot 5-13 from the field and finished with a team-best net rating of +17.

The numbers are impressive for someone who has missed more than two years of NBA basketball due to injuries. But Klay Thompson, apparently, would have none of it. The greatest players always expect to be the best regardless of circumstances, and the deadeye shooter is the perfect example of it.

Thompson was clearly not satisfied with his performance and had this to say after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies (via Connor Letourneau):

“I expect greatness every time I step on the floor. I’m not satisfied with 5-13.”

Equally bold and amazing since just a few days back, the entire NBA has been holding its collective breath waiting for Thompson’s debut. Only a few days ago, he was still inching his way back into game shape but now, he’s expecting to get back to his old deadly form.

In the last two games, Klay Thompson has made 12-31 field goal attempts for a 38.6% shooting clip. He also drained 5-13 of his shots beyond the arc, which is again in the 38% range. The 31-year-old shooter may have to grind more to get back to his career averages.

The Golden State Warriors are putting him on a 20-minute limit per game. It will likely stay that way for at least two more weeks in addition to sitting him out in the second game of a back-to-back. The restrictions could see him initially struggle to find rhythm and consistency.

No one is expecting Klay Thompson to immediately light up the opposition after a long layoff. But as long as the five-time All-Star is feeling physically capable of doing more, the drive to be great will only just grow as the weeks pass.

How have defenses adjusted to Klay Thompson’s presence on the floor with Steph Curry?

The Golden State Warriors will only get better once they have their Big 3 playing more minutes together. [Photo: Blue Man Hoop]

The Thompson-Curry duo have been around for 10 years. Rival teams have played them before, so they are likely to have game plans for the Splash Brothers terrorizing the perimeter. Until the shooting guard gets his legs and shooting form back, how defenses will take them on remains to be seen.

The Warriors’ Big 3, except for Draymond Green’s cameo appearance against the Cavaliers, has not played together at all this season. How Thompson and Steph Curry impact defenses also depends on Green’s presence on the floor. The Warriors are just an entirely different beast when all three are playing together.

Regardless of the details, Klay Thompson will clearly add more headaches to the opposition defense. Having someone with his pedigree, experience and shooting prowess will only open up space for everyone to operate. There’s a reason Dub Nation can’t wait to get him back on the court.

