"I would expect the Lakers to continue to look at the marketplace to make their team better" - Shams Charania gives an outlook on LA Lakers' offseason activity

Shams Charania expects the LA Lakers to continue looking at the marketplace to further strengthen their roster. The team added Juan Toscano-Andreson, Thomas Bryant, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown Jr. during free agency. But Charania believes that they have a few more players on their radar.

After failing to make the playoffs last season, the LA Lakers will be looking to go all in and give it their best next season. LeBron James recently signed a two-year $97.1 million extension with the team.

This is great news for them, as with him on the roster, they still have a chance to compete for a championship. However, they have now lost the flexibility to sign a few more players.

Speaking about the future plans for the Lakers on "The Rich Eisen Show," Shams Charania said:

"I would expect the Lakers to continue to look at the marketplace to make their team better and you know I don't think there's a concerted effort to moving Russell Westbrook. I think the concerted effort is can we make a deal with certain players on the roster with the picks that we have to improve this team."

He added:

"If there's not gonna be a deal out there, then I think this team is pretty comfortable standing pat and running it back with Darvin Ham newly at the helm, but I think I would keep a close eye on guys like Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic, those are the guys that are still on the marketplace right now that could be available."

Just hours after the video was released, reports of Patrick Beverley moving to the LA Lakers emerged. The team gave up on Talen Horton-Tucker to bring in the veteran from the Utah Jazz.

Not many have been very pleased with the move as the Lakers were reported to be interested in Kyrie Irving. However, with the situation getting better in Brooklyn, it looks like the seven-time All-Star will remain there for the time being.

There are certain positives that Patrick Beverley brings to this LA Lakers roster. His ability to defend and score buckets when needed is something that the team can use next season.

There is growing uncertainty about the Russell Westbrook situation. The team has been trying to trade him, but his dismal season last year lowered his value. Not many teams are interested in acquiring his services.

If they aren't able to find a team for him, the former MVP could very well continue playing for the Lakers next season.

Are the LA Lakers favorites to win the championship next season?

Going into the 2022-23 season, many teams have made some major changes to their roster. The likes of the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are all looking extremely strong. With all of these teams, it is very difficult to say that the LA Lakers are favorites to win it all.

They do have one of the best players of all time in LeBron James. However, he is approaching the twilight years of his career and cannot single-handedly lead the team to success. Other players will also have to step in and provide the energy that they need to get beyond the line.

Bringing in young players was certainly a wise decision as they lacked that last season. However, the team will still need some more firepower if they are to compete against the other big guns.

As of now, their chances of winning the championship look slim. But if they are able to find a way to get their chemistry right and put up energetic performances, they could surprise a few.

