“I expect some s**t in return” - Patrick Beverley gives extremely blunt take on James Harden-Daryl Morey fiasco

NBA veteran Patrick Beverley recently signed a one-year contract worth $3.19 million with the Philadelphia 76ers. While bringing Beverley into the squad will definitely help the team's defensive area, the Sixers' future remains uncertain, given the whole James Harden and Daryl Morey situation. However, it appears that Beverley is only looking out for himself, coming into Philly.

Patrick Beverley gave his honest thoughts about the Sixers' ongoing issue between Harden and Morey. He understands where both parties are coming from and finds the situation difficult. But despite the team's struggle to settle everything, Beverley is only concerned about what was promised to him before signing with the team. With that in mind, he expects the Sixers to deliver on their promise made to him.

Speaking on The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, Beverley said:

"But we do know there was something in place that didn’t go down and one man feels some type of way which he’s entitled to feel that way. So I’m not here for the bad James Harden press at all. I’m not here for any of that because if I was promised some sh*t, I expect some sh*t in return also.... I hope I’m able to suit up and play with James Harden."

What can Patrick Beverley bring to the table for the Sixers?

Patrick Beverley is one of the most tenacious players in the NBA today. He loves getting under the skin of his opponents. Given the culture the Philadelphia 76ers have with its current roster, it seems that the 35-year-old will fit in perfectly with the team.

Bringing in Patrick Beverley to Philly will undoubtedly enhance the team's defensive prowess. The Sixers are a solid team in terms of defense. However, they could use a little enhancement. With Beverley coming into the mix, he will definitely help boost the team's intimidating presence and make other teams rethink their approach before attacking.

Beverley's defensive presence has always been felt no matter what team he plays for. While his numbers seem quite low for someone highly regarded as a defensive player, some of his previous games are proof enough of his effectiveness. Aside from Patrick Beverley affecting his opponent's mental state, he's capable of forcing turnovers, giving his team a much-needed extra possession.

With all that in mind, the Philadelphia 76ers should be delighted to have an enforcer like Beverley. Love or hate him, no one can deny the dedication the American brings to the hardwood.

