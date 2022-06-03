"I don't expect to shoot that bad again, but if we're winning, I'll take it!" - Jayson Tatum reflects on poor 3-for-17 shooting in Game 1 of NBA Finals after Celtics make epic comeback 

Jayson Tatum had to endure a horrid shooting night in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. However, he came away with a happy feeling at the end of it all.

After trailing the Golden State Warriors by 15 points, Tatum's Boston Celtics stormed back to pull off a 120-108 victory at Chase Center on Thursday.

The Celtics trailed the Warriors 72-87 with about 90 seconds left in the third period. However, they delivered a 40-16 fourth quarter to take the opening contest of the NBA Finals.

With Boston trailing by 12 points (80-92) at the end of the third period, Tatum told the media about the team's mentality as they started the fourth quarter:

"The message at the start of the fourth was: we’ve been here before. We know what it takes to overcome a deficit like that.”

Overall, Jayson Tatum was happy that his team was able to pull off a come-from-behind victory.

Tatum finished the game with 12 points on 3-of-17 shooting from the field. He also recorded 13 assists, proving that there are many ways in which he can impact the game for his team.

And although he was unhappy with his shooting efficiency in Game 1, Tatum put things into proper perspective when he told the media:

"I don't expect to shoot that bad again, but if we're winning, I'll take it."

Jayson Tatum credits Ime Udoka for challenging him to be more than a scorer

Jayson Tatum's 13 assists were a new playoff career-high for him. It is only the third time he has registered double-digit assists in a playoff game.

When asked about his contribution besides scoring, Tatum credited Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka for the improvement. He said:

"He wanted me to be the best player I can be. We watched a lot of film to see where I could be better when I draw attention. Ime's been great about challenging me and the whole group."

Asked about the secret to making the right pass for a teammate to land a bucket, Tatum replied:

"It's as simple as; you draw two, find someone open. That's all I was trying to do."

Tatum, who is averaging 4.2 turnovers per game in these playoffs, also did a good job with his ball-handling as he finished Game 1 with just two turnovers.

