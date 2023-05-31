“I f**ked Chris Bosh’s wife” – When Lil Wayne dissed entire Miami Heat for banning him from NBA games

In 2013, Lil Wayne erupted with a nasty tirade against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat. Weezy held an All-Star weekend party in Houston when he erupted with one of the most controversial rants in the sports and entertainment world.

“I just want to let y’all know that the NBA banned me from all NBA games. It’s because the Miami Heat told them to ban me. F**k them all n***as! F**k LeBron James, f**k Wade. F**k Chris Bosh, all them n***as. And, and, and, and I f**ked Chris Bosh’s wife.”

Sportsville @Sportsville_ Never forget when Lil Wayne dissed the NBA and said he slept with Chris Bosh’s wife Never forget when Lil Wayne dissed the NBA and said he slept with Chris Bosh’s wife https://t.co/D6Py144ZbU

Wayne was reportedly furious at the Miami Heat at that time after getting into a fiery exchange with Dwyane Wade. Tunechi was in Miami to watch the Heat take on the LA Lakers. He is known to be a fan of the Hollywood team as he roots for his idol, the late Kobe Bryant.

Wade was allegedly furious with the rapper’s taunts during the game and ignored him since then.

Weezy claimed that the NBA also banned him from the Dunk Contest in the Houston All-Star weekend. He was supposed to roll near the rim using a skateboard while a contestant was to slam the ball over him. Wayne never named the player who was set to dunk over him.

The NBA through Mark Broussard denied that Lil Wayne was in any way part of the said event. Weezy refused to apologize for the rant but years later denied remembering what he said in that incident.

Lil Wayne already had a beef against LeBron James and Dwyane Wade before his infamous rant

Lil Wayne, who is a New Orleans native, was a big fan of the hometown team, which was still named Hornets in 2011. The “Tha Carter III” rapper just came out of jail at that time and was sitting courtside to cheer for his team.

Weezy expected LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to come over and show respect. The Miami Heat superstars didn’t even acknowledge him.

In an interview with “Rolling Stone,” the rapper had this to say about that incident:

“Them ni**as never speak to a ni**a. They don’t chuck me the deuce or nothing. Ni**a spent all that money on them f***ing tickets … Come holla at me. We sit right by them little bi**h-a** ni**as. At least come ask me why I’m not rooting for you.'”

Lil Wayne remains actively involved in NBA games to this day. He has softened his stance towards LeBron James since the four-time MVP joined the LA Lakers.

Last year, he was trolled by basketball fans for his friendship with Chris Paul, who used to play for the New Orleans Hornets. Wayne cheered for Paul’s Phoenix Suns who were demolished by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the second round in 2022.

