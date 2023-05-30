Jaylen Brown held himself accountable for the Boston Celtics' 103-84 Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday. The Celtics failed to capitalize on their homecourt advantage and the momentum they gained from winning three consecutive games to tie the series 3-3.

Brown disappointed on the night after tallying 19 points and eight turnovers, shooting 8-23, including 1-9 from the floor. After the game, questions surrounding his free agency were the first thing reporters asked Brown about, but he was still processing the loss.

Brown took the blame, saying (via NBA TV):

"I expected to win today and move on. That's what my focus was on... We failed, I failed, and it's hard to think about anything else right now... We'll cross that bridge when we get there."

The Boston Celtics needed Jaylen Brown to step up more than ever after Jayson Tatum injured his ankle on the first play and wasn't at 100% for most of the game. Brown couldn't find a way to make an impact. He settled far too much offensively.

Notably, he had only two free-throw attempts. Brown is capable of being a No. 1 option when needed, so the expectations were high for him. However, he struggled the entire series, and Game 7 was no different.

Brown only averaged 19.0 points, shooting a measly 41.8%, including 16.3% from deep.

Jaylen Brown's future with Boston Celtics is up in the air

Jaylen Brown has one year left on his current deal. He will be eligible to sign a super-max extension worth $295 million for five years this summer after making the second-team All-NBA this season. The Celtics have leverage now to offer him less money after their latest playoff debacle.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

However, Brown could receive more money in the open market in 2024 free agency, and the Celtics could lose him for nothing. After repeatedly failing to win a championship with Brown and Jayson Tatum, Boston could potentially trade the former this offseason and get significant assets back.

Brown could be the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade the Celtics can pursue to bolster their championship hopes. The 26-year-old is one of the top two-way wings in the NBA, coming off an All-NBA and All-Star year, averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% across 67 regular season games.

Several teams could be eyeing him in the trade market, so the Celtics will have options when evaluating their plans with Jaylen Brown.

