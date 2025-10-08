"I was not familiar with her game": Warriors fans erupt as Billie Eilish reps Dubs' merchandise

Billie Eilish has teamed up with Complex to promote her new line of NBA snapback hats, including a Golden State Warriors cap featuring Steph Curry’s No. 30 and the pop star’s “BE” initials embroidered on the front.The Billie Eilish x Mitchell &amp; Ness collaboration blends Eilish’s signature, genre-bending aesthetic with the sportswear brand’s classic heritage, resulting in a line of bold, collectible streetwear pieces.Warriors fans praised the collaboration’s crossover between music and sports.“I was not familiar with her game,” one fan said.“Billie knows ball,” another said.“We are a global entertainment company not just a basketball team,” another added.Here are other reactions.jjj @dropl3tsLINK🔥LJ @MarvelsXsterLINKShe hella bad broGary ☯︎ @ceegareeLINKbillie been cool with meThe Warriors are one of 17 NBA teams featured in the collaboration, with each hat sporting a custom patch. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther teams include the LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and even the Seattle SuperSonics.Recapping the Warriors’ offseason ahead of the 2025-26 seasonThe Golden State Warriors underwent a major roster shake-up following February’s blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, which reignited their championship aspirations. However, their first playoff run with Butler was cut short due to injuries, leading to a second-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.In the offseason, after a drawn-out negotiation period, Jonathan Kuminga re-signed with the team on Sept. 30, agreeing to a two-year deal that paved the way for further roster moves.To bolster their lineup, the Warriors brought in Al Horford to replace Kevon Looney, while also adding Seth Curry and Gary Payton II to strengthen their shooting and defense, complementing their core of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski.In the NBA Draft, the team made quieter moves, acquiring No. 52 pick Alex Toohey and No. 56 pick Will Richard via trades.Still, much of the Warriors’ success this season will depend on the health and durability of their veteran roster, especially in a league increasingly defined by youth and athleticism, as seen last year with the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets rising to the top of the West.According to Bookies.com, prior to the Al Horford signing, the Warriors had the second-oldest roster in the NBA with an average age of 27.53, trailing only the LA Clippers, whose average age sits at 28.64.