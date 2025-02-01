“I have a family to feed” - Giannis Antetokounmpo warns Chris Paul not to “try him” after end of game skirmish

Following his on-court skirmish with Chris Paul during and after the Milwaukee Bucks' road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the play that sparked it.

During the post-game interview, Antetokounmpo said that he wasn't completely sure how his fourth-quarter fall transpired while being guarded by Paul:

"I think it was a physical play, I don't know, I gotta watch the tape. I don't know if I tripped or I was pushed," Antetokounmpo said.

When further asked about his reaction against Paul, the former NBA champion shared that if he's tried, he will respond accordingly.

"If you try me, you're going to get that different side of me," Antetokounmpo said. "At the end of the day, I think we're all men, we all respect one another. If words cross the line, then there's gotta be consequences.

"I really don't say much, I try to play the game the right way, but enough is enough," Giannis continued. "If I feel like you're putting my livelihood and my career and my body in jeopardy, enough's enough brother. I have a family to feed. And what makes you laugh can also make you cry sometimes."

The skirmish sparked as Giannis Antetokounmpo fell while driving to the basket with just under four minutes left. After falling, Antetokounmpo immediately pointed at Chris Paul, accusing him of pushing. That led to an exchange of words between the two while teammates and coaches interfered.

Moreover, Antetokounmpo refused to leave the court after the conclusion of the game as he continued to have a heated verbal exchange with Paul.

It wasn't the first time there was heat between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul. During their previous encounter in January, Paul had shoved Antetokounmpo during a play for which the Spurs veteran was assessed with a foul.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double effort falls short against Chris Paul and the Spurs

Friday's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs concluded with a 144-118 victory for the Spurs. Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double effort of 35 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and a block fell short as the Bucks were handed their second-straight loss.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs to victory with a double-double of 30 points, 14 rebounds, one assist, and six blocks. Meanwhile, Chris Paul added 12 points, five rebounds, nine assists and a steal.

With the win, the Spurs improved to 21-24 and are 12th in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Bucks slipped to a 26-20 record and reman ourth in the East.

