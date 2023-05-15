"I feel that they embrace me" - Jayson Tatum appreciates Celtics fans for showing him love throughout his career

Throughout his entire career, Jayson Tatum has played for the Boston Celtics. The team drafted him as the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he quickly showed the Boston crowd that he had what it took to represent the legendary Celtics organization. Starting out as a promising young player, he evolved into an All-Star in his third season with the team and in the league.

Staying loyal to his team for the past six years, Celtics fans appreciate Jayson Tatum and the effort he puts in every night. Recently, Tatum expressed how much love he has received from the TD Garden throughout his career. He feels humbled and blessed to know that the Boston crowd treats him like one of their own. JT appreciates the city as much as they appreciate him.

“I can’t express it enough," Tatum said. "The genuine love I feel from the crowd. … I’ve been here my whole career. I feel that they embrace me almost as one of my own, and that means a lot.”

Can Jayson Tatum finally bring home a title for the Boston Celtics?

Last year, Jayson Tatum was able to rally the Boston Celtics all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals. While the Celtics put up a good fight, the Golden State Warriors' championship experience proved to be their best weapon against the young Boston team. It was disappointing, but Tatum and the rest of the team can be proud of making it to the grandest stage of them all.

This year, the Celtics have the opportunity to make it to the Finals once again. If Boston can defeat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, Jayson Tatum could possibly win the big one. Tatum has been brilliant all season long, averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals. He kept his game consistent all year long, which is why the Celtics stayed on top in the East.

As long as JT can stay locked in with a little bit of help from Jaylen Brown all the way until the Finals, the Boston Celtics could once again be crowned NBA champions.

