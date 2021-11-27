“I didn't feel like it was an accident but it’s my last time addressing it”- Isaiah Stewart speaks to the media for the first time since the incident with LeBron James

As the LeBron James/Isaiah Stewart scuffle and the massive traction it got dies down, Stewart speaks on it for the first time at a recent media conference.

The Detroit Pistons' center was asked by Fox Sports presenter Melissa Rohlin what was going through his head having watched the clip of the LeBron incident. Isaiah Stewart started by saying, "this is going to be my last time addressing it."

Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA



Isaiah Stewart spoke to the media for the first time about the incident with LeBron James.



(via



“I didn’t feel like it was an accident.”Isaiah Stewart spoke to the media for the first time about the incident with LeBron James.(via @melissarohlin “I didn’t feel like it was an accident.” Isaiah Stewart spoke to the media for the first time about the incident with LeBron James. (via @melissarohlin)https://t.co/XFS6QRe1Ir

Stewart's response was quite brief as he stated that he didn't feel it was an accident.

"It's going to be my last time addressing it. I watched the film. Me, personally, like I said, I didn't feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it."

Isaiah Stewart, who seemed determined to put the incident behind him, proclaimed that his focus is currently on his team and his job for the Pistons. He went on to say that he refuses to let the scuffle define him and his game.

"My main focus right now is on my team and my teammates, getting back to playing basketball. I'm not going to let that define who I am. I'm going to let what Detroit drafted me for define who I am and the way I play basketball."

Sunday night's game between the Lakers and Pistons ended in a comeback victory in favor of the Lakers (121-116). But a bigger highlight was the clash between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin Isaiah Stewart on the incident with LeBron James, part I: "It's going to be my last time addressing it. I watched the film. Me, personally, like I said, I didn't feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it." Isaiah Stewart on the incident with LeBron James, part I: "It's going to be my last time addressing it. I watched the film. Me, personally, like I said, I didn't feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it."

James' hand took a swipe at Stewart's face as they both struggled to secure a rebound. This led to him bleeding and charging at LBJ vengefully as coaching staff from both teams and security personnel tried to hold him back repeatedly. The occurrence saw both players get ejected from the game and James penalized with a game suspension, while Stewart was banned from partaking in the Pistons' next two games.

However, the Lakers small forward had said it was an accident. The 20-year old Pistons center maintains it wasn't. Having served his two-game ban, Isaiah Stewart returned for tonight's loss to the LA Clippers.

Isaiah Stewart's journey in the NBA thus far

Isaiah Stewart returns to the court.

Isaiah Stewart made his way to the NBA as the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers but his rights were later sold to the Pistons.

His debut season ended with an average of 7.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Stewart led the team in blocks and was second-best in rebounds. While it wasn't a superb rookie season, it was enough to establish him in the starting lineup for the 2021-22 NBA season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He started his sophomore season on a high note, already improving his rookie season stats in 16 games played for the Pistons. He averages 7.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists with an 80.0% accuracy from the charity strip, compared to his 69.6% of the previous season.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra